Man’s Testicles Swell for 2 Months Due to Unusual Disease

A man’s testicles were swollen for months after he suffered a bacterial infection usually associated with the lungs.

The 42-year old patient went to a urology clinic in Luzhou, China, according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, with no symptoms of any illness except for swelling in the left testicle that had persisted for two months. The swelling was painless, the report states.

An MRI showed a mass in the testicle. After blood tests and an orchiectomy, removal of the testicle, it was determined that the mass was not a tumor but an inflamed region caused by an infection with the bacteria that causes tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. It usually infects the patient’s lungs, and is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. However, the bacteria can invade other parts of the body in severe cases, such as the urogenital tract, brain, spine, or kidneys.

Urogenital tuberculosis is not well documented, owing to a lack of symptoms and diagnoses. Testicular tuberculosis, however, is quite rare.

The World Health Organization estimates that it is the 13th leading cause of death across the globe, with an estimated 10.6 million infections and 1.6 million deaths in 2021.

Tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics. However, multidrug resistant tuberculosis is a growing problem, as antibiotic resistance spreads among infectious bacteria, leaving doctors with fewer options to treat seriously ill patients.

The man in China required a nine month course of antibiotics to quell his infection. Doctors report that he was healthy at a one year follow up appointment.