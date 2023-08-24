Man’s Testicles Swell for 2 Months Due to Unusual Disease - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Man’s Testicles Swell for 2 Months Due to Unusual Disease

The bacteria is usually only found in the lungs

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man’s testicles were swollen for months after he suffered a bacterial infection usually associated with the lungs. 

The 42-year old patient went to a urology clinic in Luzhou, China, according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, with no symptoms of any illness except for swelling in the left testicle that had persisted for two months. The swelling was painless, the report states. 

An MRI showed a mass in the testicle. After blood tests and an orchiectomy,  removal of the testicle, it was determined that the mass was not a tumor but an inflamed region caused by an infection with the bacteria that causes tuberculosis. 

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. It usually infects the patient’s lungs, and is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. However, the bacteria can invade other parts of the body in severe cases, such as the urogenital tract, brain, spine, or kidneys. 

Urogenital tuberculosis is not well documented, owing to a lack of symptoms and diagnoses. Testicular tuberculosis, however, is quite rare. 

The World Health Organization estimates that it is the 13th leading cause of death across the globe, with an estimated 10.6 million infections and 1.6 million deaths in 2021. 

Read More

Tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics. However, multidrug resistant tuberculosis is a growing problem, as antibiotic resistance spreads among infectious bacteria, leaving doctors with fewer options to treat seriously ill patients. 

The man in China required a nine month course of antibiotics to quell his infection. Doctors report that he was healthy at a one year follow up appointment.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.