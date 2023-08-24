Millions of Deaths Caused by Chinese COVID Policies: Study

The lifting of China’s strict COVID-19 policies at the end of last year led to an extra 2 million deaths occurring in the nation, a study suggests.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle found that China suffered a devastating death toll among people 30 years and older in the two months directly following the nation’s relaxing of COVID rules.

Zero COVID was a list of strict measures China implemented during the pandemic to prevent spread of the disease. According to the study, this restriction kept death rates low during the first two years of the pandemic. COVID diagnoses and hospitalizations increased in December 2022.

However, some experts fear the policy was setting the Asian nation up for disaster. While case counts remained comparatively low in China throughout the pandemic’s first three years, the population was not generating the same levels of natural immunity as their peers during this time.

When China finally did lift restrictions around Christmas 2022, the virus rampaged across the country. Reports emerged of hospitals being filled to the brim with patients, and some even feared the circulation of the virus would lead to a new, vaccine-resistant strain would emerge.

While the doomsday predictions did not come to fruition, the Chinese population suffered greatly at the start of this year.

The study authors, who published their findings Thursday in JAMA Network Open, looked at obituary data from three universities in China, two schools in Beijing, the capital city, and another in Heilongjiang.

The study found 130 and 42 deaths among staff at the two schools in Beijing between December 2022 and January 2023. Men accounted for 76% of deaths in Beijing, with 80% being 85 or older marking it higher than any deaths combined in the 85 year and older age group before the pandemic and during the pandemic's first three years.

They looked at the changes in deaths in people 30 and older and changes of deaths in every region of China from December 2022 to January 2023. The research showed a connection between China's main dominant search engine for death-related keywords and actual death burden.

"Using this correlation, the relative increase in mortality in Beijing and Heilongjiang was extrapolated to the rest of China, and region-specific excess mortality was calculated by multiplying the proportional increase in mortality by the number of expected deaths," the study read.

The study authors looked at the change in deaths among people 30 and older in Beijing and Harbin from December 2022 until January 2023 by "using an interrupted time-series design, a quasi-experimental design widely used to assess the causal impact of shocks or interventions introduced at a distinct point in time," the study read.

They then divided time into three periods: before COVID, January 2016-December 2019. During the pandemic, January 2020-November 2020, and after the pandemic, December 2022-January 2023. They used the same time method to look at the long-term trend of death rates.

COVID-19 has killed more than 6 million people worldwide, the World Health Organization reports, and over 1.1 million Americans as of this year.