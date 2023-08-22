Children Who Play Sports Instead of Video Games are Smarter: Study

Playing sports instead of video games is great for the cognitive development of a young child, a study suggests.

A Finnish research team found that reading along with proper nutrition habits are also linked to better reasoning skills among young children.

Research published Thursday in the Scandinavian Journal Medicine & Science in Sports looked at the impact of a two-year diet on physical exercise on 397 elementary school students..

Children who invested more time reading and spending time in reading and sports showed better thinking skills than those who did not. The study does not specify how much more those who read and spent time in sports thinking skills increased compared to those who did not.

“Children with healthier eating habits showed greater cognitive development than other children. Specifically, better overall diet quality, lower red meat consumption, and higher low-fat dairy product intake were linked to better reasoning skills,” Serish Naveed, a doctoral researcher who took part in the study said.

In contrast, the study found that children who spent more time on a computer and were unsupervised with physical time had “poorer” thinking abilities.

The study notes that "screen time, active school transportation, recess physical activity, and physical activity intensity" were not tied to "reasoning skills."

Study author Eero Haapala, an adjunct professor at the University of Finland said physical exercise, diet and lowering red meat consumption are important to children's critical thinking skills.

"In the lives of growing children, diet and physical activity intervention is just one factor influencing lifestyle and reasoning skills. Based on our study, investing in a healthy diet and encouraging children to read are beneficial for the development of reasoning skills among children. Additionally, engaging in organized sports appears to support reasoning skills,” Eero Haapla, M.D., a co-author of the study, said.