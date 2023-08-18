CDC Warns of New COVID-19 Variant
Not much is known about the budding strain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant, the agency said Thursday.
“CDC is tracking a new lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. This lineage is named BA.2.86, and has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel. CDC is gathering more information and will share more about this lineage as we learn it,” it wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
A lab at the University of Michigan was first to confirm a COVID-19 infection of this variant, according to records in a global virus data repository.
The World Health Organization also said it was classifying BA.2.86 as a “variant under monitoring.” This strain of the virus is reportedly highly mutated, though it is unclear if it poses a danger significantly different from currently circulating strains.
S. Wesley Long, M.D., medical director of diagnostic biology at Houston Methodist, told Reuters BA.2.86 has 36 mutations that separate it from the currently dominant XBB.1.5 variant.
“As we learn more about BA.2.86, CDC’s advice on protecting yourself from COVID-19 remains the same,” CDC continued on X.
COVID-19 is still circulating in America, with cases and hospitalizations rising in recent weeks. Officials warn the budding EG.5, called Eris and FL.1.5.1, sometimes called as Fornax, variants could cause a late summer surge this year, and form threats heading into flu season.
