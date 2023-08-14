CDC Warns of ‘Danger Zone’ for School Lunch

A recent tweet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned parents about the “danger zone” of school lunches, prompting curiosity from parents and school administrators alike.

So, what exactly is the “danger zone” and why might a parent need to be concerned about it?

According to the CDC, the danger zone is the temperature at which bacteria can multiply on food – between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. When bacteria multiplies on perishable foods packed in school lunches, it can cause children who consume the food to be exposed to salmonella or listeria, two bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness.

Although there have not been any recent reported outbreaks of food poisoning in school aged children, there is science to support the notion that some packed lunches can make kids sick.

In a study published in a 2019 issue of Food Protection Trends, researchers inoculated sack lunches with bacteria and exposed them to varying temperatures after having them first stored in a cooler. Researchers divided the lunches into two groups: one that had no ice included in the cooler they were stored in and one that contained one layer of ice.

Each group of lunches were checked for bacterial growth at different time intervals. Researchers determined that less than four hours was the maximum amount of time certain foods, including items like baby carrots, apple slices and deli sandwiches, could be unchilled without risk of bacteria growth.

That said, the odds that a child will become sick from eating something in a lunch packed by their parents are low. But with school already underway for many, there are a few things that parents can do now to reduce these risks even more.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has four recommendations on keeping lunches safe: