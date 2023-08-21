CDC Identifies Possible New Tick-Borne Illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified a previously unknown bacteria that is likely transmitted through ticks.

Scientists at the agency detected DNA from a novel bacteria, related to Anaplasma bovis, from four patients who were suspected to have a tick-borne illness between 2015 and 2017.

Upon further analysis, they found that it was similar to an already existing bacteria that can be found in ticks and is also known to cause illness in humans.

The patients came from Minnesota in 2015, Missouri in 2017, and Oklahoma in 2015 and 2017. The researchers note that they only found four samples with this bacteria out of a sample size of 29,928 collected from 2014 to 2019. More research is needed, and there is not enough evidence to suggest that this bacteria is particularly widespread.

This new bacteria was found in ticks known as the American dog tick, which are found east of the Rocky Mountains and in California. As the name suggests, they prey on dogs, along with other mammals – like humans. The bugs carry bacteria that cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia, which can both be serious diseases that require medical attention. However, both are also treatable with antibiotics.

Wood tick on finger Getty Images

Anaplasma bovis, the bacteria most similar to this new bacteria, was first found in Algerian cattle in 1936. It was then found in African, Asian and American countries. Human cases were found in China in 2017, though these are quite rare.

According to the CDC, cases of tick-borne illnesses are on the rise. There are an estimated 35,000 cases of Lyme disease every year, though experts think cases are underreported. It is also estimated that 110,000 people have developed a red meat allergy in response to tick bites since 2010.

The best way to avoid tick-borne illnesses is to avoid ticks. This can be done by treating clothing with tick repellent, avoiding bushy areas where ticks lurk, and using insect repellent on skin.

If you do find a tick latched onto you, quickly remove it. If a tick is removed within 24 hours of it attaching, the chances that it has transmitted an infection are quite low.