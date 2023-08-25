CDC Launches Program to Curb Sepsis in Hospitals - The Messenger
CDC Launches Program to Curb Sepsis in Hospitals

Hospitals are currently unprepared to deal with consequences of infections in their facilities

Merdie Nzanga
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a new program to fight hospital-borne cases of sepsis.

The agency said Thursday that only 73% of hospitals have sepsis teams, according to research, but only 55% said hospital leaders are given time to properly oversee the program. 

 The Hospital Sepsis Program Core will allow hospitals to put, watch over, and place sepsis programs in place to strengthen survival rates. The agency’s announcement coincides with Sepsis Awareness Month arriving in September.

"Sepsis is taking too many lives. One in three people who dies in a hospital has sepsis during that hospitalization," CDC Director Mandy Cohen M.D. said. "Rapid diagnosis and immediate appropriate treatment, including antibiotics, are essential to saving lives, yet the challenges of awareness about and recognition of sepsis are enormous."

The agency said the program will help organize staff and find resources to lower sepsis rates. The program will focus on seven factors: leadership commitment, accountability, multi-professional expertise, action, tracking, reporting, and education. 

Sepsis is a life-threatening disease that happens when a body responds severely to an infection.Symptoms include loss of consciousness, high or low body temperature, fever, rapid heartbeat, and shortness of breath. People 65 and older are at a higher risk of the illness. 

The CDC says it can lead to tissue damage, organ damage, and death. At least 1.7 million people in the U.S. contract have the illness, which leads to at least 350,000 deaths during hospitalizations or hospice care. 

Eighty-seven percent of adults come to the hospital with an infection that cannot be treated, and almost any infection, including COVID-19, influenza, or RSV, can lead to sepsis, the CDC said.

