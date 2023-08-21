CDC Isolates E. Coli Strain Linked to Leafy Greens That Made Over 100 Sick - The Messenger
CDC Isolates E. Coli Strain Linked to Leafy Greens That Made Over 100 Sick

Researchers warn the common bacteria is no longer only associated with cows

Amy Eisinger
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that a new type of E. coli has been responsible for widespread outbreaks each year since 2015.

While there are many types of Escherichia coli, or E. coli, bacteria, this relatively new type is technically a sub-strain of an existing strain called O157:H7. The existing strain has been estimated to cause roughly 63,000 illnesses and 20 deaths each year, according to new research published by the CDC.

The CDC is calling this particular sub-strain REPEXH02 and says it can be found on contaminated leafy greens, first emerged in late 2015 and caused multiple outbreaks between 2016 and 2019. 

Researchers believe REPEXH02 was responsible for a widespread outbreak in 2019 that included 167 patients and hospitalized 85 people from 27 states. That illness was eventually tied to romaine lettuce from California.

E. ColiFile: Getty Images

The researchers wrote that after their current analysis was complete: “An additional outbreak associated with this strain was detected in late 2020 in which a reported 40 infections occurred in 19 states [and] 20 people were hospitalized.” 

E. coli O157:H7 bacteria was recognized as a pathogen as far back as 1982, and has been responsible for hundreds of outbreaks since then. In the past, the authors of the study note that O157:H7 has been linked to cows, but in recent years, a growing number of outbreaks have been associated with leafy greens; and the CDC now recognizes greens as a major source for outbreaks. 

E. coli bacteria is typically found in the environment, foods and in the intestines of animals and people. Many strains of E. coli are harmless and do not make people sick, according to the CDC. In other cases, where people do get sick from E. coli, symptoms often include diarrhea and cramps, and the illness can resolve on its own within several days. 

In more severe cases, some people may experience urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, or require hospitalization. 

You can help reduce the chances of getting sick from E. coli by practicing basic proper hygiene, according to the CDC. This includes frequent hand washing, and food safety tips like washing fruits and vegetables under running water, cooking meat thoroughly, and avoiding unpasteurized dairy and juice products.

