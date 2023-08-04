CDC Confirms 2 Swine Flu Cases in Michigan - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

CDC Confirms 2 Swine Flu Cases in Michigan

Cases in humans are rare, but not unheard of

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed two swine flu cases linked to agricultural fairs in Michigan.

These are the first human cases of the virus confirmed in the United States this year.

One case is in a Tuscola County resident who attended Tuscola County Fair between July 23 and July 29. The person later developed flu-like symptoms. Officials confirmed they were infected with H1N1v, a strain of the swine flu.

Federal officials notified the county of the positive test on Thursday, according to local reports.

Read More

Another person fell ill after attending a fair between July 7 and July 16 in the state. After screening specimens from the person on July 27, the CDC was inconclusive on whether the person was suffering from swine flu.

pig pen
Pigs in a pig pen.Getty Images

The Oakland County Fair, held in Davisburg, Michigan during those dates, is potentially the source of that illness. A swine barn at the fair had to be shut down on July 14 when the pigs housed there began to show signs of illness.

"Diagnostic testing conducted at CDC was inconclusive, likely due to the respiratory specimen not containing enough virus. However, it is likely the patient was infected with an influenza A(H3)v virus given the presumptive positive test results from Michigan, as well as the epidemiologic findings of the local investigation," the statement reads.

Swine flu cases are rare in the U.S., but not entirely unheard of.

"Every year, there are rare sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs. [These] infections are usually associated with contact with pigs, often at agricultural fairs," the CDC explained in a statement.

In 2009, the H1N1 strain of the swine flu erupted into a pandemic, proving to be responsible for 115,318 cases and 3,433 deaths in the U.S.

Initial swine flu symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu, often including coughs, a runny nose, congestion and fevers. Generally, there is a three day period between exposure to the virus and experiencing first symptoms.

In more severe cases, patients will suffer pneumonia and even death. There are no vaccines for any swine flu strains and it is treated in hospitals with similar medications that would be used for other respiratory illnesses.

Children under 5 and the elderly over 65 are most at risk.

Pig-to-human transmission is rare. It most often occurs when a person touches the snout of an infected animal and then wipes their hand on their own face or nose — introducing contaminants to their own body.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.