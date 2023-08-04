CDC Confirms 2 Swine Flu Cases in Michigan

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed two swine flu cases linked to agricultural fairs in Michigan.

These are the first human cases of the virus confirmed in the United States this year.

One case is in a Tuscola County resident who attended Tuscola County Fair between July 23 and July 29. The person later developed flu-like symptoms. Officials confirmed they were infected with H1N1v, a strain of the swine flu.

Federal officials notified the county of the positive test on Thursday, according to local reports.

Another person fell ill after attending a fair between July 7 and July 16 in the state. After screening specimens from the person on July 27, the CDC was inconclusive on whether the person was suffering from swine flu.

Pigs in a pig pen. Getty Images

The Oakland County Fair, held in Davisburg, Michigan during those dates, is potentially the source of that illness. A swine barn at the fair had to be shut down on July 14 when the pigs housed there began to show signs of illness.

"Diagnostic testing conducted at CDC was inconclusive, likely due to the respiratory specimen not containing enough virus. However, it is likely the patient was infected with an influenza A(H3)v virus given the presumptive positive test results from Michigan, as well as the epidemiologic findings of the local investigation," the statement reads.

Swine flu cases are rare in the U.S., but not entirely unheard of.

"Every year, there are rare sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs. [These] infections are usually associated with contact with pigs, often at agricultural fairs," the CDC explained in a statement.

In 2009, the H1N1 strain of the swine flu erupted into a pandemic, proving to be responsible for 115,318 cases and 3,433 deaths in the U.S.

Initial swine flu symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu, often including coughs, a runny nose, congestion and fevers. Generally, there is a three day period between exposure to the virus and experiencing first symptoms.

In more severe cases, patients will suffer pneumonia and even death. There are no vaccines for any swine flu strains and it is treated in hospitals with similar medications that would be used for other respiratory illnesses.

Children under 5 and the elderly over 65 are most at risk.

Pig-to-human transmission is rare. It most often occurs when a person touches the snout of an infected animal and then wipes their hand on their own face or nose — introducing contaminants to their own body.