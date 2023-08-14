Cat Responsible for Five Rabies Exposures in Virginia
A gray tabby and her kittens are the culprits
A family of cats have exposed five people to a highly deadly disease in Virginia.
Officials in Ashburn, around 40 miles northwest of the nation’s capital, have reported at least five exposures linked to a gray tabby cat along with its kittens at a shopping center.
The cat was showing aggressive behaviors and tremors when it came into contact with people. It then tested positive for the rabies virus. The department is investigating the area for more potentially infected animals.
People who may have been exposed to the cat are encouraged to get medical care as soon as possible to receive treatment. Rabies is preventable, but only before the onset of symptoms.
The rabies virus is spread through saliva, and animal to human transmission typically occurs through an infected animal biting a person. The virus enters nerve cells at the location of the bite, then travels through the nervous system and to the brain.
Rabies infections are nearly always fatal. However, development of the disease can be prevented after exposure using post exposure prophylaxis. It involves receiving the rabies vaccine and injections of rabies-specific antibodies at the wound site. The antibodies neutralize the virus, and the vaccine prompts the body to produce its own antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering the person’s nervous system.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), human cases of rabies are exceedingly rare, with only one to three cases each year, and only 25 cases from 2009 to 2018.
The most common animals to carry rabies are bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks. The only way to confirm if an animal has rabies is by laboratory testing, but a rabid animal may be more aggressive than normal or may be drooling more than usual.
