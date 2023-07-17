Cardiologists Call for More Research Into How Vaping Harms the Heart

Leading cardiologists are warning that electronic cigarette use could cause long term harm to users’ hearts and that more research into these risks is needed.

Martina Paraninfi/Getty Images

The American Heart Association (AHA) said Monday that fluids in the devices such as nicotine, flavoring agents, sweeteners and others could impact the function of the heart, blood vessels and lungs.

“E-cigarettes deliver numerous substances into the body that are potentially harmful, including chemicals and other compounds that are likely not known to or understood by the user,” Jason Rose, M.D. a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland and AHA member, said, “there is research indicating that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are associated with acute changes in several hemodynamic measures, including increases in blood pressure and heart rate.”

The devices have gained popularity in recent years, especially among younger people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 2.6 million high schoolers in the United States are regular users of the devices.

Many of these children use fruity and candy flavors to attract teens and younger users to using the devices, experts say.

“Young people often become attracted to the flavors available in these products and can develop nicotine dependence from e-cigarette use,” Rose continued, “there is significant concern about young people assuming e-cigarettes are not harmful because they are widely available and marketed to an age group that includes many people who have never used any tobacco products.”

The AHA also includes devices that emit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive component of marijuana, in its warning too.

Cardiologists are calling for more research into the impact of these devices on the circulatory system, hoping to build on early existing studies showing dangerous links.

In October, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health, found that people who regularly used an e-cigarette were suffering similar levels of blood vessel damage as a traditional smoker.

Smoking is a known risk factor for cardiovascular issues. Chemicals in cigarettes can lead to thickening of blood, leading to dangerous build up in blood vessels that can cause clotting or even stroke. Over time, this build up could cause heart disease and lead to a heart attack.

E-cigarette makers instead often brand their devices as alternatives to cigarettes with less downsides. The average cigarette has around 7,000 individual chemicals – many of them harmful – when burned. While vapes do not have many of these chemicals, they still contain the highly addictive nicotine along with a mix of other potentially harmful substances.

Advocates for e-cigarettes even argue that they are valuable tools for helping a person ween off of combustible cigarettes. Doctors at the AHA disagree, though.

“E-cigarette companies have suggested that their products are a way to quit smoking traditional cigarettes. There is no strong evidence to support this beyond any short-term benefit,” Rose Marie Robertson M.D., who helps lead tobacco research at the AHA, said.

She continued: “The lack of long-term scientific safety data on e-cigarette use, along with the potential for the addiction to e-cigarette products seen among youth, are among the reasons the American Heart Association does not recommend e-cigarette use for cessation efforts.”