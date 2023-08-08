Carcinogens Found at Air Force Base Linked to 200 Cancer Cases

The Air Force has found high levels of cancer-causing chemicals present at a military base linked to more than 200 cases of cancer.

The military branch has now launched a clean up of Malmstrom Air Force Base, in Montana, after high levels of PCBs – oily substances classified as carcinogens by regulators – were detected.

At least 33 of the 217 people who worked or lived at the base within the last 25 years were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, according to the Torchlight Initiative.

Missileers at the Malmstrom Air Force Base can spend days in the base monitoring the missles. They are exposed to old equipment, which could contain harmful chemicals, and they cannot avoid them. Soldiers have raised concerns about the conditions, including harmful chemicals, water quality, and ventilation.

Other sites have reported similar clusters of blood cancer, including sites in Wyoming, North Dakota, and California.

Nuclear launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana Senior Airman Daniel Brosam/U.S. Air Force via AP

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are chemicals that have no discernible taste or smell and likely cause cancer, were found at the site. These chemicals were manufactured from 1929 until 1979, when the Toxic Substances Control Act banned them. Nevertheless, they still persist in items like oil paint, plastics, electrical equipment, and oil for hydraulics and motors that were manufactured before the ban.

The American Cancer Society expects 80,550 cases of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and 20,180 deaths in 2023.

People can still be exposed to PCBs from improper disposal of items containing them, poor maintenance of sites containing them, and leaks from electrical equipment containing them.