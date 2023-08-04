While many see cannabis as a harmless plant, a pregnant person that smokes it could cause severe harm to their unborn child’s brain, a study suggests.

Cannabis use has become more normalized in the U.S., and is legal in 23 states. A 2016 study found that many Americans don’t see it as harmful. However, there are risks of its use, such as addiction and mental health problems.

Researchers at the University of Western Ontario injected pregnant rats with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana, then put their offspring through a series of tests to evaluate their social behavior and cognitive abilities.

Rats that were exposed to prenatal THC were less likely to exhibit social behavior, and their social memories appeared to be impaired as well, spending more time with a familiar rat than an unfamiliar rat. These rats also had poorer working memory and object recognition abilities.

Cannabis oil with leaf. Getty Images

The researchers, who published their findings this week in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, found that prenatal THC exposure had effects on fatty acids in the brain which continued to affect the rats into adulthood, however, males showed different specific effects than females, and the effects were more pronounced in males. Males showed less activation in the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in memory and learning, than females.

"Our research shows that prenatal THC exposure can lead to serious cognitive and memory deficits that are sex-dependent, enduring and potentially lifelong," said Mohammed H. Sarikahya, one of the study’s lead authors.

The paper suggests that further research into targeting fatty acid abnormalities in rat brains affected by THC may yield possibilities for reversing these effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against marijuana use during pregnancy, as the active chemicals can be passed to the baby, affecting its development. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), no amount of marijuana has been proven to be safe to use during pregnancy.



In 2021, 46% of American adults reported that they had ever used marijuana. The CDC reports that between 2016 and 2017, 7% of pregnant people reported using marijuana.