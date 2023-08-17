Cancer Rates Are Going Up in Those Under Age 50

Some cancers are on the rise among young people, according to a new study. The change seems to be largely driven by diagnoses in women, who saw a 4.35% jump overall in early-onset cancers, while men saw a 5% decrease during the same time period.

The research, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from over 500,000 people diagnosed with early-onset cancer, meaning they were diagnosed between the ages of 18 to 49, in the United States between 2010 and 2019.

The researchers found that there was a “marked increase” in the total number of cancer rates among young people, with gastrointestinal cancers, like appendix and colorectal cancer, seeing the fastest-growing rates, and breast cancer having the highest total number of incidences.

Rates increased by an average of 0.28% each year, which may not seem like much overall, but within certain groups, the shifts were more significant. When it comes to women, for example, there were 34,233 reported early-onset cancer cases in 2010. That number had jumped to 35,721 by 2019. By age, the greatest increase was also seen in those 30 to 39; and by race and ethnicity, Asian Americans experienced the greatest increase.

Among Asian Americans, early-onset cancer rates jumped by 32.35% in nine years. They were followed by Hispanic people with a 27.6% increase and Indigenous people (American Indian or Alaska Natives) with a 2.28% rise in cases.

Meanwhile, the overall number of early-onset cancer cases slightly dropped for white and Black Americans during this time.

Breast and Gut Cancers Lead the Way

Between 2010 and 2019, gastrointestinal cancers, such as appendix, bile duct, colon and colorectal cancer, were the fastest-growing types of early-onset cancers — and within that group of diseases, Hispanic people experienced the greatest increase.

In 2019, breast cancer made up the highest number of early-onset cancer diagnoses with 12,649 cases reported followed by gastrointestinal cancer with 7,383 cases.

In fact, studies show early-onset colorectal cancer made up 10% of all new diagnoses and remains the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women in the U.S. It is estimated that the condition could lead to over 52,000 deaths in 2023.

In addition to breast and gastrointestinal cancers, researchers also saw increases in cancers of the urinary system and female reproductive system.

What’s Causing the Surge Among Young People?

Researchers speculate the rise in early-onset cancer cases may be tied to an increase in obesity, in addition to environmental exposures, such as smoke and gasoline, changes in sleep patterns, exercise, changes in gut bacteria (microbiota) and an increase in exposure to harmful cancer-causing agents.

Genetics also plays a role when it comes to early-onset breast cancer according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC). Typically, women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation have a higher risk. Having a close relative with breast cancer can increase the odds of breast cancer, too.

Several studies have also linked alcohol consumption with an increased risk for early-onset colorectal cancer (among other types of cancer), especially when compared with non-drinkers.

Additionally, the CDC has long warned of the potential risks between obesity and up to 13 different types of cancer.

Between 2010 and 2019, researchers found a 1% increase in obesity-related cancer, with pancreas cancer shown to have registered the fastest-growing numbers for early-onset cases. This was followed by gallbladder cancer and uterine cancer.

Detecting Early-Onset Breast and Gut Cancers

This isn't the first study to identify rising early-onset cancer rates.

Growing concern over an increase in breast and colorectal cancer cases is something the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have been closely monitoring. In recent years, both groups have issued updated recommended screening guidelines to improve early detection rates.

Now, between ages 40 to 49, women at risk for breast cancer should speak with their doctor and potentially start mammogram screening. For women with average risk, USPSTF recommends getting a mammogram every two years between ages 50 to 74.

As for colorectal cancer, the USPSTF and ACS recommend people with average risk are screened from ages 45 to 75. Colonoscopy screening is recommended every 10 years.

People with a higher risk for colorectal cancer, especially individuals with a personal or family history or other gut-related health problems, can begin screening for cancer earlier than 45.

However, recently a panel of doctors from the American College of Physicians pushed back on the updated guidelines for colorectal cancer noting that individuals with average risk with no symptoms can push their screening by five years. They stated the lack of evidence and effectiveness as the reason.