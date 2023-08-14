Can We Improve Kids’ Health Just by Adding More Water Fountains at School?

Keeping school-aged children healthier could be as simple as making it easier for them to access a water fountain, according to a new study.

New research published in the journal Pediatrics found that increasing access to fresh drinking water through water dispensers and cups in cafeterias could decrease the odds of children being overweight.

Drinking ample amounts of water can boost memory, improve attention and lower weight for school-going children. Yet, around half of the school-aged children in the United States are under-hydrated, and one in five children and adolescents don’t drink any plain water at all during the day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For the purposes of this study, researchers used the CDC’s definition of overweight as a measurement, which is defined as a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 85th percentile and lower than the 95th percentile on their growth chart.

Having said that, BMI is a problematic tool and one which, earlier this year, the American Medical Association finally acknowledged was an imperfect way to measure body fat. In children specifically, it’s not a reliable source for medical guidance as height and weight can influence the overall BMI and change as kids grow older.

But regardless of BMI and weight in general, it’s tough to deny the health benefits of drinking plain ‘ole water when compared to other drinks.

Drinking sugary, carbonated beverages, often for a long period of time, could have detrimental health effects, according to the CDC. Children are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, heart problems, dental issues and obesity. Research has shown that there’s a high likelihood that children tend to carry over those health problems into adulthood.

The study, led by researchers at Stanford University, included over 1,200 children across 56 fourth-grade classes from 18 schools in California’s Bay Area.

“The study was conducted in racially and ethnically diverse and low-income elementary schools, where students are at most risk for chronic health problems, including overweight and obesity,” lead study author Anisha Patel, M.D., professor of pediatrics at Stanford University in California told CNN.

The schools were divided into two groups. The first group of schools was enrolled in ‘The Water First Program’ with increased access to water throughout the day. The second half of the schools in the research were assigned to be the control group, and no changes were made to their existing water access.

The participating schools in the ‘water first’ group had tap water stations (three per school) installed in high-traffic areas, the school playground and the cafeteria where children were also supplied with cups and reusable water bottles. The researchers also put up signage for the water dispensing locations.

Kids also received prizes during lunchtime as an incentive for using the stations and were shown educational 15-minute videos about the health, fiscal, and environmental benefits of drinking water.

At around the 15-month follow-up period, the researchers saw that the prevalence of overweight kids in the control group had jumped by 3.7% compared to a 0.5% increase among the kids in schools that had an uptick in water intake. However, none of the children from the study were more or less likely to be obese.

In addition to this, the study intentionally focused on schools with children from low-income, marginalized backgrounds, meaning the results may not translate to a general population.

The study also faced inevitable limitations, such as pandemic-related school closures for some of the participating schools during the study period. Initially, 26 schools enrolled in the study but eight of those schools weren’t able to complete the study and their data was not included.

However, the experts note that water intake was up and intervention programs that focus on increasing access do work, especially for children who are at greater risk of not drinking plain water.

Children might skip the water fountain for various reasons. Fear of lead contamination in water is a major public health issue for many low-income and marginalized communities. To avoid potential health risks, parents might advise children against drinking tap water at school, according to a previous study from the University of Michigan.

Exposure to lead can put children at risk for a range of health issues including developmental problems, damage to the nervous system and behavioral and speech issues, according to the CDC.

The state of California requires public and charter schools to test drinking water for lead. But in a previous study from 2020, out of a sample of 174 schools that tested the water supply for lead, 3% far exceeded the concerning contamination levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency for lead in public drinking water (15 parts per billion). Whereas 16% were above the lead limit set for bottled water (5 ppb).

Research shows that kids from low-income and racially and ethnically marginalized backgrounds are more likely to have exposure to lead-contaminated water and are disproportionately affected by limited access to safe, drinking water.

Providing kids with easy access to safe, clean, readily available water at school and encouraging them to drink it shows promise in helping improve health, researchers noted.