Kids Are Still Being Bullied, and Many Don’t Tell an Adult

School bullying is far from a bygone issue, a survey suggests.

The annual Youth Right Now survey, from The Boys & Girls Club of America, found that 40% of students say they were bullied at school. Among that group, 38% said they did not tell an adult. Additionally, 18% of respondents said they had experienced cyberbullying, and 55% of them didn’t tell an adult.

The survey included data from more than 130,000 children and teens aged 9 to 18, which researchers say is the largest dataset available for this age group.

“Kids have regressed in their social skills, ability to work with other kids, conflict management," Dorothy Espelage, Ph.D., a professor of education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Axios. "They're a little bit more unregulated."

Many of the respondents are also dealing with anxiety issues. According to the survey, seven in 10 respondents said that when something went wrong in their lives, they couldn’t stop worrying about it, and 67% said that they try to keep other people from finding out when something goes wrong.

More than a quarter said they weren’t able to stay calm when stressed.

However, the survey wasn’t all doom and gloom; 86% percent of respondents said that they can stand up for what they think is right even if their friends disagreed, and 92% of them said they wanted to help if they saw someone having a problem.

The American Psychological Association has declared a state of “crisis” in kids’ mental health, brought about by a combination of stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, social media, political polarization, the climate crisis and mass violence.

Leiah Drew Hightower, a licensed professional counselor who provides mental health services to youth in Tennessee, told The Messenger that parents should pay attention to any changes in their childrens’ habits as they prepare to go back to school.

“It is amazing how many psychological problems involve difficulties with sleep, appetite, touch and digestion,” she said. “We [should] look at our child’s typical baseline and then note changes in sleep patterns, appetite, bowels, social engagement and mood,”she said.

She said that parents should also watch for their child isolating themselves, losing interest in their favorite activities, becoming more irritable, and experiencing more headaches and stomach pain, as these can be indicators that they’re having difficulty with their social situation or emotions.