Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Likely Caused by Underlying Issue: Expert

The sports world was shocked Tuesday to learn that Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a practice for the University of Southern California’s (USC) basketball team.

Bronny is just 18 years old, fresh out of high school and set to start his freshman year at USC this fall – hardly the profile of someone expected to suffer a major cardiovascular incident.

However, Micah Eimer, M.D., a cardiologist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., told The Messenger these types of cases occur more often than you might think.

“Most commonly it's an underlying disorder of the heart that has not been picked up. And these disorders can be with the heart muscle itself. It could be with the electrical system. It could be with coronary arteries,” Dr. Eimer explained.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart cannot efficiently pump enough blood to the body’s organs. A patient could die within minutes without medical intervention. Some survivors may suffer long term damage to their brain or other organs.

To screen for heart issues, major NCAA programs such as USC or Northwestern often perform electrocardiogram and echocardiogram tests on all student athletes before they are allowed to take the field. These tests are used to ensure the player is not suffering from an issue that could affect blood flowing out of the heart.

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

These tests can detect issues such as an abnormal heartbeat, atrial fibrillation or an enlarged or inflamed heart.

However, these tests are not perfect and could sometimes miss a lingering issue in an athlete's heart. When the issue is missed, there can occasionally be deadly consequences.

A Massachusetts General Hospital report published in 2019 found that among NCAA competitors, there will be 1 death in 53,703 athletes per year. Men are in greater danger with a 1 in 37,790 risk. Male basketball players, which includes James, are the highest risk group, with one death for every 8,978 athletes per year.

“I'm not sure that we know for sure [why basketball players are at highest risk],’ Dr. Eimer continued. “But I think there's something about the exertion. The sudden starting and stopping, maybe stressful on the heart. The intensity of the exercise.”

Many, including tech mogul Elon Musk, quickly speculated that the incident was related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in 2021 linking the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines to myocarditis in young males.

However, Dr. Eimer casts heavy doubts that the vaccine is behind this incident. Myocarditis cases caused by the vaccine are exceedingly rare, with a massive study of nearly 200 million people published last year finding just 1,626 myocarditis cases in the population. To put another way, just 0.0008% of those who received the shot developed myocarditis.

“It seems highly improbable,” he said. “There's just no compelling data that there's any connection between the COVID vaccine in cardiac arrest in athletes. The patients that I have seen with vaccine-related myocarditis have very definite symptoms.”

It is also unclear whether James has received the shot. James’ father initially cast skepticism on the shots when they rolled out in 2021 – before eventually revealing that he is vaccinated. Unlike some other schools, USC does not require students to be vaccinated to attend.



Instead, the cardiologist says it is more likely that heart issues run in James’ family. Another outside factor could be the high heat that has swept Southern California over the past month. A study published this week found that a person’s risk of a fatal heart attack doubles on days with extreme heat and bad air quality.