British Woman Becomes First Person to Receive Womb Transplant in the UK

The more than 9-hour surgery will allow the woman to have her own kids through IVF

Elizabeth Urban
Co-lead surgeons Isabel Quiroga (left) and Richard Price operate on an English woman for the first womb transplant in the UK. The uterus was donated by the woman’s older sister who had already had two kids and wanted to help her sister.Womb Transplant UK

Surgeons performed the first successful womb transplant on a woman in the UK, taking more than nine hours for the operation to transfer a donor womb to the 34-year-old woman.

The 34-year-old, who did not wish to be named, was born with an underdeveloped uterus. Now, she plans to have kids using IVF after receiving the donor womb from her sister, 40, who already has two kids of her own.

The medical team said the woman is “incredibly happy” after having the operation, as reported by The Guardian. Co-lead surgeon Isabel Quiroga, a consultant surgeon at the Oxford Transplant Centre, said that she was “extremely proud” of the surgery and her team.

“(The woman) was absolutely over the moon, very happy and is hoping that she can go on to have not one but two babies. Her womb is functioning perfectly and we are monitoring her progress very closely,” Quiroga told the outlet.

The English woman underwent the 9-hour and 20-minute long surgery in February and was able to leave the hospital 10 days later.

"We were all in tears - it was very, very emotional," Professor Richard Smith, the other co-lead surgeon, told Sky News. "I think it was probably the most stressful week of our surgical careers, but also unbelievably positive. The donor and recipient are just over the moon."

The £25,000, or about $31,800, surgery was funded by Womb Transplant UK. The staff of more than 30 surgeons and medical personnel were not paid for their time.

"I'm just really happy that we've got a donor, who is completely back to normal after her big op, and the recipient is… doing really well on her immunosuppressive therapy and looking forward to hopefully having a baby," Smith, who is also the charity’s clinical lead, told Sky News.

A team of 8 surgeons, plus anesthesiologists, theatre nurses and technicians pose for a photo together after carrying out the UK’s first womb transplant at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.
Smith said in a video by Reuters that the woman has started having periods, which is a good sign that means she should be able to get pregnant. The transplant can last up to five years before it is removed.

“Realistically you’re talking maximum numbers of 20 to 30 per year on the living donor side for the foreseeable future,” Smith told The Guardian when asked about how many women can benefit from the surgery.

“We have women contacting the charity … such as young women who say ‘I don’t want to have children but I would love to help others have a child’ or ‘I’ve already had my children I would love other women to have that experience’. So yes, there will definitely be a time in which that is a main source of donors,” Quiroga told The Guardian.

More than 90 womb surgeries have been performed internationally, including in Sweden, the U.S., China, Germany and India, typically involving live donors. About 50 babies have been born as a result of the operations.

