Breastfeeding Can Improve Women’s Heart Health for Years to Come: Study

Breastfeeding isn’t just good for babies, it’s good for mothers too

Published |Updated
Hannah Murphy
Mom breastfeeding a baby boyGetty Images

Breastfeeding for six or more months after giving birth offers a slew of health benefits to new mothers.

Although there is ample scientific evidence describing how breastfeeding benefits infants, there has been less focus on how it affects mothers. Now, a new study out of South Australia is giving mothers something to consider in terms of how breastfeeding can improve their own physical health.

The study indicates that women who breastfeed for at least six months have decreased risks of both cardiovascular and metabolic issues for up to three years after giving birth. 

And the benefits are especially impactful for women who experienced complications during pregnancy.

Read More

“That means that breastfeeding improves women’s cardio metabolic risk factors, which is good news for new mothers who might be at risk of developing future cardiovascular and metabolic diseases,” the study’s senior author Claire Roberts, Ph.D., who leads a pregnancy research group at Flinders University in Australia, said in a statement. 

“Pregnancy complications are associated with later cardiovascular disease risk and their children are also at risk of impaired metabolic health earlier in life,” she explained.

For the study, experts conducted routine postpartum follow-up exams with 280 mothers and their babies (160 who breastfed, 120 who did not) for three years. At the mothers’ 3-year check-up, experts observed significantly lower blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) in the group of women who breastfed in comparison to the other group.

In women who had at least one pregnancy complication, like preeclampsia, high blood pressure during pregnancy and gestational diabetes, those who breastfed had significantly lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol and lower blood sugar levels in comparison to those who did not breastfeed for six months. 

Preeclampsia, which occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy, is a serious pregnancy complication that causes an expectant mother’s blood pressure to spike during pregnancy. It can make it difficult to control a woman’s blood pressure, leading to symptoms like changes in vision, severe headaches, swelling, nausea, pain, sudden weight gain and difficulty breathing. It requires physician intervention and constant monitoring, and if left untreated, it can cause preterm birth and other severe complications for both mother and baby.

Women who have had preeclampsia have increased risks of developing high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes in the future. They also have higher risks of stroke.

Gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) is another complication that could have long-term ramifications for mother and child. Women diagnosed with gestational diabetes have heightened odds of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

With the long-term impact of these complications in mind, the study’s authors suggested that “it may be beneficial to provide interventions that support breastfeeding” in order to reduce their risk of future cardiovascular issues. This could be especially important in disadvantaged women in low socioeconomic areas, the group explained.

