Brain Surgery Cures Alcohol Abuse in Gene Therapy Study

A treatment that requires brain surgery could help people suffering most from alcohol dependence, a study suggests.

Alcohol dependence forms when a person’s brain becomes rewired to require the substance to produce dopamine — a chemical in the brain that causes a person to feel pleasure. Previous research has linked alcohol abuse to lower levels of dopamine in the brain. In turn, a person will crave alcohol to stimulate dopamine production in the brain and make them feel good.

Over time, someone who constantly abuses alcohol may constantly need it to continue performing their day-to-day life. Dependence can become so strong that alcohol withdrawals are linked to depression, anxiety, insomnia, and potentially even deadly seizures.

Researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University, who published findings Monday in Nature Medicine, performed brain surgery on four rhesus monkeys, implanting a gene that improves dopamine production in the brain. This procedure is currently being investigated in patients with Parkinson’s disease to improve movement.

In cases of alcohol abuse, this treatment would only be used as a last resort for patients who have not found success with other methods and are so dependent on the substance a brain surgery could be necessary.

Before the gene therapy, the monkeys were put on a schedule to simulate alcohol use disorder, in which they were given increasing amounts of alcohol mixed with water and allowed to freely drink for a six month period. They were then stripped of their access to alcohol, before having it reintroduced, to simulate a relapse that some who suffer from alcohol use disorder may be familiar with.

After this regimen, they were only given water and no alcohol for four weeks to simulate abstinence. While four monkeys were then given the gene therapy, another did not receive the treatment. After the procedure, all monkeys continued to only receive water for 2 months afterward, then reintroduced to the period of alternating abstinence and alcohol availability for a year.

The monkeys that got the gene therapy drank less alcohol less often, and took more time before they started drinking than their peers. There was also more dopamine present in these monkeys’ brains compared to the control group. Conversely, the monkeys in the control group had drinking behavior comparable to the baseline they showed before getting the procedure.

A 2021 study conducted by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism showed that 29.5 million people aged 12 and older in the United States had alcohol use disorder. The institute estimates that 140,000 people died every year from alcohol-related causes from 2014 to 2019.