Boosters Still Awaiting Approval as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Climb

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up yet again, climbing by more than 14% compared to the week prior, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The week ending on Aug. 5 marked the 5th week in a row of increased COVID hospitalizations, with more than 10,000 Americans being admitted for treatment of the virus at that time. What’s more, COVID deaths also rose by approximately 10% compared to the prior week.

However, most health experts have maintained that the recent increases are in line with trends seen in previous years during this same timeframe.

Since mid-July, the U.S. has been weathering what many health experts have described as a summer surge of cases. Summer is known for being an especially social season, but record temperatures across the country likely pushed many social gatherings indoors, which could help to explain the rise in hospitalizations.

The uptick is not widespread across the U.S., but is contained mostly to sporadic clusters throughout the country.

Parts of Northeast Oregon have seen the most significant increases as of late, but some pockets in the South and Southeast — Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia — have also seen numbers climb more substantially compared to surrounding states.

Despite this, the CDC maintains that COVID hospital admissions remain low for more than 99% of the country.

As we are headed into the fall and another cold and flu season, many may have concerns about COVID’s recent summer surge, but most health experts have advised against panic.

That could be, in part, due to updated booster shots that are expected to roll out in the fall pending the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. Earlier in the summer, the FDA advised COVID vaccine manufacturers to update their boosters to target variants that have been most dominant as of late.

Modern said it has signed and anticipated contracts in the U.S., Japan, and other countries in the EU. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Following the FDA’s recommendation, both Pfizer and Moderna submitted applications for approval of their updated boosters.

Pfizer has indicated that their new shot could be approved by the end of August. If that timeline holds true, shots would be available as soon as mid-September.

At the time of the FDA's recommendation, XBB variants were the most widespread, but the EG.5, aka “Eris,” variant recently overtook its predecessors as the most dominant, now accounting for more than 17% of cases in the U.S., according to the latest CDC data. The CDC is also watching another emerging variant that is related to Eris — FL.1.5.1, which has been unofficially dubbed “Fornax.”

Given that both the XBB and EG.5 variants are descendants of Omicron, many health officials and infectious disease experts have signaled that the updated COVID boosters should provide protection against severe infections stemming from the variants. That is, when they finally become available.

The official end of the Public Health Emergency means that vaccine manufacturers are now required to submit Product Licensing Applications for their updated boosters, rather than pursuing approval through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which slows the process of making products available to the public.

Once available, COVID booster vaccines are expected to be covered by insurance, or will be offered for free through the government’s recently announced Bridge Access Program.