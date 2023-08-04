Bone Grafts Used in Surgery Linked to Tuberculosis Outbreak

For the second time in two years, health officials are scrambling to contain an outbreak of tuberculosis linked to contaminated bone graft material. The same company is at the center of both outbreaks.

The contaminated products in question come from Aziyo Biologics, a regenerative medicine company based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The company was responsible for a 2021 outbreak that killed eight, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigation at the time.

Aziyo said in a statement that the bone repair products are made from donated human tissue or bone and primarily used in orthopedic and spinal procedures. At this time, the CDC has identified 36 patients who may have been affected.

Bone graft material is bone that can be taken from elsewhere in the patient’s own body, or it can be donated, often coming from cadavers. In this particular case, the tainted bone graft material appears to have come from an 80-year-old donor. According to The Washington Post, standard testing did not detect tuberculosis on either the bone or in the donor.

The company issued a voluntary recall of the tainted product, called ViBone Moldable, in mid-July.

“We are taking immediate action to safeguard patients by implementing a full product recall as we work with the CDC to investigate this event,” Randy Mills, Ph.D., the president and CEO of Aziyo Biologics said in a statement. “The people of Aziyo care deeply about the patients we serve and will continue to work with the medical community, patients, and regulatory authorities as we gather additional information.”

Shipments of the product were sent to seven states, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia between February and June 2023, according to the CDC.

The Food and Drug Administration requires donated human tissue to be tested for certain infectious diseases, such as HIV, syphilis and hepatitis, but not tuberculosis. However, Aziyo claims they do have their samples tested by an independent laboratory, and all of the tainted samples had previously tested negative for Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria responsible for tuberculosis (TB).

A doctor examines the x-rays of a tuberculosis patient File: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In part, that could be because even sensitive tests might miss TB in bone, according to the Post. As one expert explained to the Post, all current TB tests are designed for living people — a good test for tissue or bone doesn’t exist.

It does not appear at this time that Aziyo has been noncompliant with current regulations, the Post reported.

All 36 individuals who were potentially exposed to TB are being treated for tuberculosis because of the high chance of developing an infection from implanted bone material, Kathleen Conley, a spokesperson from the CDC, told the Post.

According to the CDC, a TB infection typically attacks the lungs, but it can also attack the kidneys, spine and brain. Not all people with TB present symptoms, and when left untreated, TB can be fatal.

Though a vaccine exists, it is not typically prescribed for people in the U.S. unless certain criteria are met and a recommendation from a healthcare provider is made. When symptoms are present, they can include a cough that lasts longer than three weeks, coughing up blood, loss of appetite, chills, fever and night sweats.

During the 2021 outbreak, tissue from an infected individual was shipped to 37 facilities across 20 states. Of the 113 patients who eventually received the infected donated material, 87 had signs of the disease. Eight individuals eventually died, and according to Ars Technica, the surviving 105 patients were all treated for tuberculosis, taking antibiotics for an average of 69 days.