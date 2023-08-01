Birth Control Pills Recalled Over Fears They Are Ineffective

A brand of birth control pills are being recalled over fears they may not be an effective contraceptive.

Tydemy, manufactured by Lupin Pharmaceuticals, has been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a lot of the drug tested for low levels of ascorbic acid and other impurities in the pills.

Ascorbic Acid, more commonly referred to as vitamin C, assists heart functions and boosts the immune system.

Although there have been no complaints about the product, the company argues that it could impact how well the pill works which may lead to unwanted pregnancies.

"To date, Lupin has received no reports of adverse events related to either recalled lots. Regardless, Lupin is recalling two lots because if there were a significant reduction in the amount of inactive content (ascorbic acid), this could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product, which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy." The company said in a press release Saturday.

Lupin is requesting that wholesalers, distributors, and retailers with Tydemy to immediately stop distributing the product.

Lupin adds that patients may continue taking the pill but are encouraged to contact their medical providers for alternatives.

This is not the first time Lupin has issued voluntary recalls. In December 2022, the company recalled four doses of Quinapril, a medication that lowers high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 14% of U.S. women aged 15-29 use birth control pills, and demand has surged over the past year.

Last month, the FDA approved the birth control medication Opill to be distributed over-the-counter, the first of this class to receive that distinction.

The demand for birth control has skyrocketed since the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. While the ruling did not affect contraceptives at all, some fear rights to these drugs could be stripped next.