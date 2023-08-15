Small Biotech Company Hopes its Vaccine Will End Breast Cancer

A small, relatively unknown biotechnology company is hoping it can take down one of the world’s most devastating illnesses.

Breast cancer is one of the most devastating cancers in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that 13% of women will be diagnosed at some point in her life, with 297,790 new cases and 43,700 deaths expected in 2023. According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common cancer in the country.

Anixa Biosciences hopes to change the grim landscape. The small biotech company, based in San Jose, California with around a dozen employees, has partnered with the world renowned Cleveland Clinic to develop a vaccine that destroys breast cancer cells in the body before it becomes dangerous.

Their vaccine targets a protein called alpha lactalbumin that is present on cells in the breast during lactation. Usually, these proteins are only present when a mother is breastfeeding, but cancer cells also show this protein even when the mother is no longer breastfeeding. By targeting this protein, the immune system is directed to destroy these cancerous cells.

However, the vaccine destroys a protein key to breastfeeding, making breastfeeding impossible after getting the vaccine. It is likely that only people who are not planning on having any more of their own children will be able to get the vaccine.

The CEO of Anixa Biosciences, Dr. Amit Kumar, told The Messenger their efforts are currently focused on patients with a type of cancer called triple negative breast cancer. These cancers tend to be aggressive, and they progress quickly. The American Cancer Society estimates that triple negative breast cancer has a 5 year survival rate of 77%, compared with the 91% estimated for other types of breast cancer. Cases of triple negative breast cancer account for up to a fifth of all breast cancer cases, and there is currently a lack of specialized therapy, which leads to a high relapse rate.

Dr. Kumar is hoping that they can expand their scope to all breast cancers. But Anixa’s vaccine is facing an uphill battle. Cancer vaccines have historically been difficult to develop because tumor cells are derived from the body’s own cells, which are much harder to teach the body to target without damaging healthy cells. Vaccines that protect against infectious diseases, by contrast, don’t have this problem because they target an outside invader.

Currently, Anixa’s vaccine is in the very early stages of testing, referred to as phase 1 studies. Three are currently in progress or have finished.

The first trial, referred to as a phase 1a trial, tested the effects of the vaccine in people who have already had breast cancer and are at a high risk of relapse. The primary goal of this trial is to determine if the vaccine is safe, or if it causes any risky side effects. So far, according to Dr. Kumar, the only side effects have been discomfort at the injection site. In April, it was announced that the vaccine had stimulated an immune response across the patient group.

The second trial in progress, or phase 1b, has a similar goal, but a unique design. Many people with genes that are associated with a higher cancer risk elect to undergo a double mastectomy to reduce their chance of getting cancer or of their cancer coming back. In this trial, half of the participants, all of whom were reported to be cancer-free at the time of enrollment, received the Anixa vaccine before getting a preventative mastectomy.

Then, after the procedure scientists will be able to analyze breast tissue to see if the vaccine had an effect on the tissue. According to the trial listing, it reached its primary completion date in June of this year, and the company has applied to present these results in December later this year.

A third trial is testing the effects of the vaccine along with Keytruda, an antibody made by Merck that is also used in breast cancer patients. Keytruda maintains the presence of T cells, which activate the rest of the immune system to attack a disease, and the vaccine, according to Dr. Kumar, stimulates the production of T cells. Keytruda reduced the risk of death from breast cancer by 27% in trials, but Kumar has hopes that Anixa’s vaccine can help boost that number.

“We think that this could be a very, very powerful combination,” Dr. Kumar said.

Anixa is also planning showing data from this trial in December this year as well.

Later stage trials for this vaccine are expected to start sometime in 2024, and it will be about three to five years until those results are made available. Until then, it is unclear whether Anixa will be able to break the cancer vaccine’s curse.

A previous version of the story incorrectly stated fevers were a reported side-effect of the shot.