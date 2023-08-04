Biggest Predictor of Happiness? Marriage, Study Suggests

Americans’ pursuit of happiness includes a wide range of goals, be it career success, independence or financial riches.

But coupledom just might be the most important differentiator of them all, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Chicago have tracked American sentiments since 1972 in the General Social Survey (GSS). In their most recent study, which goes until 2018, they discovered that those who were married had a 30-percentage point increase in happiness than those who were unmarried.

This gap applied to both men and women, and the trend “has hardly changed” since the 1970s, according to the study. The lower rate of happiness was the same for those who were unmarried regardless of reasons, be it divorce, separation, or never having married. Sample sizes varied around 3,000 respondents.

Overall, researchers found, American happiness showed a “modest” decline since 2000. They believe it could be due to societal trends: marriage rates have steadily decreased over recent decades, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau stats. In 1960, 72% of American adults were married. Today, the number hovers around 50%.

But as to whether marriage increases happiness, the connection is still a bit murky, attesting to the difficulties in proving causation within social science.

As lead researcher Sam Peltzman wrote, “Is that because marriage produces happiness or because unhappy people tend to be difficult to live with or because they sort out of the marriage market and on and on or all of the above?”

Perltzman wrote that he leaves such questions to others but, still, he noted, “the marriage gap is large enough to merit asking them.” This most recent study echoes the 2020 GSS, which also suggested married people are happier by “a fairly large margin.”

The study included several other interesting observations regarding age, demographics, race, and even political affiliations.

Men were less happy than women in the 1970s, but the two sexes caught up post-2000 before both started being less happy over the last two decades, with some differentiations.

“Why has female happiness declined steadily, while male happiness has only recently declined?” asked the study.

In addition, conservatives were, on average, 9 points happier than liberals “and only a bit less when compared to moderates.”

Ideological gaps were hard to pin down to one specific reason, although researchers shared some contenders. One observation noted: “People who trust others or the Federal government are distinctly (around 20 points) happier than the more wary.” However, trust, especially in the government, has declined substantially over time.

“In sum, more trusting people are happier,” researchers added.

Regional differences also factored in. The Northeast was found to be the least happy region, although by a very slight margin. The West is reportedly the happiest, followed by the Midwest and the South. Suburbs and metropolitan areas were also studied, with those in cities 10 points less happy than suburban or rural residents.

And, of course, money matters. The middle of the richest half of the population was more than 20 points happier than the middle of the bottom half. However, the study emphasized that the “Easterlin paradox” — a theory that over time, average happiness remains constant over time despite economic increases — kicked in. “The top income quintile is no happier today than in the 1970s in spite of substantial income growth.”

On social media, armchair theorists were quick to share their thoughts.

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat posited that male and female happiness declined due to the sexual revolution. Bestselling author Mark Manson, meanwhile, wondered if technology played a role in the overall happiness decline since 2000.

“Is it possible the link between mental health and technology predates smartphones and the newsfeed and actually began once broadband internet became ubiquitous?” wrote Manson.

Others cited globalization, the 2000 Bush-Gore presidential election, and the 9-11 Twin Towers attack.

The study, for all its fascinating insights, did have some limitations. Participants were asked to rate their happiness on a rather simplistic scale.

For example, one question was framed as, “Would you say that you are very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?” Such self-reported answers don’t leave much room for nuance. Not to mention, answers can vary depending on a person’s day or current mood.

Over half the respondents choose the answer “pretty happy.” The study suggested that might have been popular “because it seems a reasonable middle ground,” versus a more committal choice. “The arbitrary scaling of survey answers raises interpretive problems,” researchers acknowledged.

In general, despite a dip since 2000, researchers concluded that the U.S. population is “mainly happy.”