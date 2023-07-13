Biden Administration Asks Manufacturers to Price COVID Shot ‘At a Reasonable Rate’ This Fall - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Administration Asks Manufacturers to Price COVID Shot ‘At a Reasonable Rate’ This Fall

Published |Updated
Sheila Baylis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The federal government is transitioning its COVID-19 vaccine distribution program to the commercial market, and advising companies on timing, pricing and distribution of the shots.

In a public letter to vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said that the agency expects “that vaccines will remain available in the types of locations where the public currently receives them – including pharmacies, clinics, healthcare provider offices, health departments, and other points of care – to maximize access."

Becerra also warned companies against price gouging, writing "Updated COVID-19 vaccines entering the market this fall should be priced at a reasonable rate, reflective of the value that you have obtained through U.S. government investment.”

“Price gouging behavior takes advantage of the trust the American people have placed in you through the COVID-19 response,” Becerra added.

Read More

Pfizer had said in October they may sell doses for as much as $130 each, but for the consumer, Medicare and insurance would cut down that cost significantly. It is not yet known what the average American will pay for a dose this fall.

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered into an arm.
Getty Images

HHS also expects the pharmaceutical companies to update the vaccine to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, to plan "an ample supply of doses" and to prepare to submit the shots to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in time for them to be ready to distribute by early fall.

"Manufacturers are advised that they should plan the updated COVID-19 vaccine supply and regulatory submissions so that the FDA can take regulatory action and the CDC can make recommendations on vaccination by the latter part of September," the letter reads.

Further, HHS reminded companies that the CDC plans to purchase a stock of shots to provide for the uninsured and underinsured through their Bridge Access Program.

"That part of the program will be supported via a partnership between the Federal government and pharmacies, and not with the manufacturers. However, HHS knows that this critical piece of the program can only function well with your support and provision of vaccines," he wrote.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.