Do You Have Post-Taylor Swift Concert Sadness?

You bought the tickets months ago. You spent time, money and effort assembling the perfect outfit. You fangirled with friends over setlist spoilers. Then the day finally comes and you have the time of your life singing along with your favorite artist and tens of thousands of other fans.

And then it’s just… over.

Across social media, concert-goers are reporting feelings of “post-concert depression” this summer, particularly after attending highly-anticipated shows postponed due to COVID-19.

“POV: the concert you’ve been looking forward to for months just ended,” noted TikTok user @allisonjwhalen in a video of herself standing in an emptying stadium after a Taylor Swift concert.

“After months of excitement, I’ve seen Beyoncé live,” @letii.angel posted. “What am I supposed to do now with my life?”

Though post-concert depression is a term coined socially, not clinically, experts say there’s merit to the concept.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images

Fans anticipating an event that means a great deal to them can impact them both ahead of time and in the moment, psychologist Marni Amsellem, Ph.D., told The Messenger. “Afterward there may be a let down since this long anticipated concert is over, where people may feel a whole host of emotions including feeling somewhat lost or empty post-concert and perhaps feeling directionless about how to fill the void that had previously been occupied by the concert.”

It’s similar to a post-wedding or post-vacation crash. After planning for a major event that breaks up the monotony of everyday work and responsibilities, returning to more of the same old routine can feel upsetting, according to Cheyenne Bryant, Psy.D., a life coach with a doctorate in counseling psychology — especially when dopamine isn’t being released at the same rate back at home.

Short of dropping the rest of your money on another round of Beyoncé or Swift tickets, you can combat deflated post-concert feelings by celebrating the experience, experts say. Try making a collage or video to remember the show, and reminiscing with fellow attendees about your favorite parts.

It’s also important to take a step back and find comfort and joy in everyday life, Bryant says. Reading a book or meditating don’t provide the same adrenaline rush as watching Swift debut new surprise songs onstage or seeing Blue Ivy Carter dance alongside Beyoncé. But learning to respect the difference in emotions between being inside a packed, booming stadium and the solitude of being at home can be helpful to find balance and stability.

“There is a time to replenish and there is a time for me to be stimulated,” Bryant said. “[You can] thrive in both of those.”