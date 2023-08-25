Maybe Think Twice About Putting Banana in Your Smoothie: Study - The Messenger
Maybe Think Twice About Putting Banana in Your Smoothie: Study

A small study indicates bananas may decrease the amounts of flavonol, a healthy compound, in your smoothie.

Sarah Braner
Man Purchases Bananas at Self-Checkout KioskGrace Cary/Getty Images

Adding a banana to your smoothie could negate some of the positive impacts of other ingredients, a study suggests.

Flavanols are a chemical found in cocoa, tea, apples, pears, and berries — all popular ingredients for a morning smoothie. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, consuming flavonols can have positive effects on blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. 

However, bananas contain a compound that may break down flavonols, lessening the amount that can be absorbed by the body. This has not been extensively studied in humans, so researchers from UC Davis investigated if drinking bananas in conjunction with flavonol-rich foods actually reduced the amount in the blood. 

Mars Inc, the company that manufactures candy including M&M’s and Skittles, also help fund and took part in the research,

Before participating in the study, participants were asked not to consume flavonol-containing food, and to fast for 12 hours. 

For the first part of the study, published Thursday in the journal Food and Function, six male participants took a capsule containing flavonols, then drank a smoothie either containing banana or mixed berries. Researchers then studied the blood plasma of the participants over six hours to test for the presence of a metabolite in the blood that was associated with flavonols. 

They found that the levels of the associated metabolite were much lower after they drank the banana smoothie than after they drank the mixed berry smoothie. Additionally, they found that baseline amounts of flavonol before they took the capsules was low, indicating that the participants followed the fasting protocol.

For the second part of the study, 11 male participants ingested a drink containing flavonols, and then combined the drink with the flavonols and a drink containing banana. After similarly studying the participants’ blood plasma over six hours, the researchers found that levels of the associated metabolite were lower when the flavan-3-ol-containing drink was consumed with the drink containing banana than they were when the drink was consumed alone. 

