Back-to-School Anxiety in Kids: What Parents Need to Know

Heading back to school after a summer away is a big transition that can conjure big feelings for both kids and parents. But for some kids, those butterflies can start to look a little more like something akin to anxiety.

While it’s completely normal for kids and parents to feel a little nervous about the start of the school year, sometimes that nervousness can indicate that a child is legitimately struggling with anxiety related to heading back to the classroom.

The Messenger spoke with an expert in youth mental health about how parents can recognize when their child is dealing with more than just back-to-school jitters and how to help them cope.

What causes back to school-related anxiety?

Leiah Drew Hightower, a licensed professional counselor who provides mental health services to youth in Tennessee, tells The Messenger that transitions, in general, are challenging. However, back-to-school transitions can be more difficult for children because they’re tasked with learning new spaces, faces, expectations, buildings, classrooms, schedules and teachers.

“Any changes in our schedule or routine will produce feelings for anyone,” Hightower, who is also the executive director of the Therapeutic Studio LLC in Franklin, TN, explained. “Some of these feelings may include fear, shame or even loneliness. We all enjoy consistency and predictability, and some of us need it to thrive.”

Some children are more likely to feel anxious about going back to school

Hightower went on to explain that certain school transitions may be more difficult for children and families. The start of kindergarten, junior high and high school are all considered more significant changes in kids’ routines, which could lead to heightened feelings of anxiety.

But it isn’t just grade level-related transitions that affect how a child feels about entering a new school year. Their past experiences are influential as well, especially if they have had a previously bad experience within the education system.

“The most susceptible individuals that experience ‘back-to-school anxiety’ are those who have had educational-related traumas,” Hightower said.

While not a clinical term, what some psychologists refer to as “educational trauma” can be the result of a multitude of incidents that happen in a school setting or within the educational system in general. Things like bullying, standardized educational techniques that leave vulnerable children behind, and hostile school environments — be it from teachers, administrators or other students — are all examples of things that can cause a child to develop an emotional response.

What are the signs that a child is having difficulty coping?

In order to help children cope with back-to-school anxiety, whether it is rooted in more painful past experiences or just general nervousness, it is important for parents to first recognize the signs that their child might be struggling.

Hightower suggests that parents who have concern over their child’s emotional well-being should “triage” their kids for signs that something is off.

“It is amazing how many psychological problems involve difficulties with sleep, appetite, touch and digestion,” she said. “We [should] look at our child’s typical baseline and then note changes in sleep patterns, appetite, bowels, social engagement and mood.”

If children begin to isolate themselves, lose interest in their favorite activities, become more irritable or start complaining more often about headaches and stomach aches, it could indicate that they are beginning to experience social-emotional decline, Hightower said.

Back to school Getty Images

When should a parent seek additional guidance?

When a child’s anxiety reaches the point that it affects their day-to-day functioning, that is a red flag, Hightower tells The Messenger.

At that point, it may be beneficial for parents to consult with youth mental health experts to help them learn how to cope with social and emotional challenges.

“As a therapist, I see social-emotional health as a set of skills,” she said. “This skill set needs to be taught, or skill deficits will continue to grow gaps and provide more psychological challenges.”

She added that it is important to be proactive in these situations to prevent them from escalating to the point where a child might consider self-harm or become aggressive towards others.

Helping children cope with anxiety

First, it’s important to let children speak freely and uninfluenced regarding their feelings about school. Hightower says that sometimes parents want to express their own feelings over that of their kids, and although it is good to model, parents need to remember that their children are having their own unique experiences.

“They are not us and their experiences are not the same,” she said. “Our children do not always need what we needed. We should be trying to join them right where they land.”

She also recommends practicing transitions prior to school starting. So, for example, if a child has been staying up late and sleeping in, parents could gradually start adjusting bed times to better reflect what they will look like during the school year.

Finally, she says that it’s equally important that parents stay connected with their children during the transition. This can be done by having open conversations with children that allow them to get their feelings out. They can also set aside intentional time every week to spend with their child or arrange for them to spend time with their friends.

“Relationships, especially once disconnected, can be difficult to reunite,” she says. “As time and distance grow, these relationships can become challenging to reconnect.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.