Atlanta Woman Has Leg Amputated After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Vacation

An Atlanta woman had her leg amputated and nearly died after contracting a flesh eating bacterial infection during a vacation in the Bahamas.

After returning from a vacation in the island nation, Jennifer Barlow, 33, was hospitalized with necrotizing fasciitis, a disease caused by a “flesh eating bacteria” that Barlow believes she contracted in the island nation.

The disease resulted in a 5-month stay in the hospital, 33 surgeries, and her leg being amputated. According to Barlow, doctors said she was lucky to be alive.

Shortly after he returned from the Bahamas, Barlow’s brother found her collapsed on the floor of her kitchen. He rushed her to a VA hospital. After a month there she was later transferred to Grady Hospital, in Atlanta, according to a local news report.

“They knew immediately that I was septic and that’s where I got put into surgeries [sic] immediately and I went into a coma for 10 days,” she told Atlanta News First (ANF).

The description of a GoFundMe set up to support Barlow says that she believes she was infected when the bacteria entered through a cut on her leg.

“Once Jennifer emerged from the coma, she then began painful debridement surgeries to remove the infected skin and muscle,” the page continues. “After over 30 surgeries and 3 months in intensive care, the infection continues to painfully spread and she made the tough decision to amputate her entire leg hoping to give herself the best chance of survival.”

Jennifer Barlow GoFundMe (2)

Necrotizing fasciitis is rare. It can be caused by multiple types of bacteria; group A streptococcus is thought to be the most common cause, but the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus can also cause the disease if saltwater comes into contact with an open wound.

Symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis are swollen skin, a fever, and severe pain, and later the patient may experience ulcers, pus in the infected area, dizziness, diarrhea, and nausea. Doctors can treat the disease with antibiotics and surgical interventions to remove infected tissue.

Barlow warns others to act quickly if they believe they may have been infected with a dangerous bacteria.

“Don’t wait. If you go to the doctors, make sure they do a thorough examination. Don’t let them push you in and out,” she continued to ANF.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say that one in five people who get necrotizing fasciitis will die from it, and that an early diagnosis is key. Cases can be prevented by keeping wounds clean and maintaining proper hand hygiene.



Barlow is now recovering at home, with the GoFundMe reading: “She has been through so much pain and suffering throughout this process, the medical bills alone have been overwhelming. The emotional toll it has taken on her and her family has been immense.”