Does Ashwagandha Help Improve Sleep, Weight Loss and Stress?

Ashwagandha is rising in popularity as America grows more interested in supplements. But should you be taking it?

Ashwagandha is a plant found in India, and it is now often taken as a supplement, consumed in dried, powdered or capsule form. It’s believed to decrease stress, boost athletic performance and improve sleep quality.

The hashtag #ashwagandha has risen exponentially on TikTok, and has garnered nearly half a billion views in the past year alone. Ashwagandha was also the most-Googled out of nearly 200 vitamins and supplements this year, according to Google Trend analysis by fitness resource website Total Shape.

The global market for ashwagandha was valued at $864.3 million in 2021 and is expected to continue to climb to $2.5 billion over the next decade, according to Allied Market Research. Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are among its famous fans.

“Since the pandemic, mental health has really come up front and people are realizing that it’s an issue with a lot of people, from younger to older,” dietician Toby Amidor, R.D.,author of Up Your Veggies: Flexitarian Recipes for the Whole Family, tells The Messenger. “We’re all trying to find that magic something that’ll help alleviate it.”

But is there enough scientific evidence to back up claims that ashwagandha is good for you? Here’s what experts want you to know.

Can ashwagandha improve health?

Some studies have suggested that ashwagandha extract supplements can help calm those experiencing high stress and anxiety levels, clinical psychologist and researcher Adrian Lopresti, Ph.D., tells The Messenger via email.

Some research has also been done on its ability to improve sleep, athletic, cognitive and sexual performances, though scientists note in many studies that more research is still needed to be conclusive.

Benefits for anxiety were promising: A 2022 meta-analysis of stress-focused ashwagandha studies found that adult participants overall saw decreases in stress compared to placebo groups.

A 2021 meta-analysis of studies on ashwagandha’s effect on sleep found that consuming ashwagandha extract had a “small but significant effect on overall sleep” and showed even larger benefits for adults who have been diagnosed with insomnia.

Ashwagandha supplement popularity has risen exponentially in the U.S. But is it safe for you to start taking? Getty Images (2)

Ashwagandha has also been shown to potentially reduce fatigue and aid in recovery when it comes to athletic performance, according to a meta-analysis published in 2021. But researchers also noted that there are many different ways to quantify athletic performance, so more research is necessary.

But more research is needed to confirm every perceived benefit of ashwagandha, experts tell The Messenger. Dr. Lopresti notes that most of the studies on ashwagandha have been conducted in India, but “people of different ethnicities who consume diverse diets and genetic profiles will be important to investigate,” too.

“The main point is that there have been some clinical trials that show it might be helpful for these effects, but the evidence is limited so people need to realize it’s not proven for anything,” Carol Haggans, R.D., a scientific and health communications consultant for the NIH National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements, tells The Messenger.

Potential dangers of ashwagandha

Despite studies that have shown benefits of ashwagandha, experts tell The Messenger that isn’t an automatic green light for everyone to start taking it.

Short-term side effects could include drowsiness and gastrointestinal, liver or thyroid problems. Ashwagandha can interact with some medications, including immunosuppressants, blood pressure medications, and thyroid medications.

It can also increase testosterone levels, so experts recommend those with prostate cancer avoid ashwagandha. Likewise for those who are pregnant: “It’s possible that it might cause spontaneous abortion,” Haggans says.

And because formal studies on this are fairly new, long-term effects are not yet known.

Those looking to purchase ashwagandha supplements need to pay attention to the retailer, and what exactly is in the product they’re purchasing, experts tell The Messenger. Although, even due diligence isn’t always enough: A 2023 study of U.S. supplements marketing ashwagandha found that 61% had at least one issue with missing or misleading information on its label.

Supplements face less strict requirements than prescription drugs by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency has regulations prohibiting brands from misrepresenting ingredients in products, but does not ensure accuracy of individual brands’ supplements before they’re sold on the market.

“There is always that concern with any supplement, particularly with botanicals: Do you know what you’re getting in the bottle?” Haggans adds.

Bottom line: Don’t use without consulting a pro

Taking ashwagandha isn’t a one-size-fits-all cure to suddenly becoming a better, healthier version of yourself. With doctor supervision, it can be added into a routine, but experts say other healthy lifestyle choices such as eating a balanced and nutritious diet, exercising and getting better sleep need to be a priority, too.

“Ashwagandha is a supplement, not a replacement,” Dr. Lopresti says. “Our lifestyle habits are the keys to good health, although taking ashwagandha can be a good option to enhance one’s gains.”

Experts say ultimately that it’s important to consult a healthcare provider before deciding to take Ashwagandha to ensure that dosages are correct, and that it won’t impact underlying health concerns or interact with any existing medications.

“Don’t take more than is recommended,” Haggans says. “People think, ‘Oh, these are natural, so they’re safe.’ And of course, we know that natural doesn’t mean the same thing as safe.”