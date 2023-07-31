As Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Grow, Some Insects Are Becoming Insecticide-Resistant

As mosquito-borne illness cases continue to climb this summer, experts have a new concern: Some species are becoming resistant to insecticides.

In other words, mosquitoes that can infect humans with deadly diseases are becoming immune to some of humanity’s best tools to fight them.

At a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) insect lab in Fort Collins, Colorado, experts say some disease-carrying bugs might be developing a resistance to insecticides, bug sprays, and other forms of repellents used to kill them and their eggs, according to an NBC News report.

In fact, the lab, which houses thousands of mosquitoes, found that insecticides or other chemicals designed to stop Culex mosquitoes are actually making them live longer.

Culex mosquitoes, also known as common house mosquitoes, are a type of mosquito that act as vectors and transmit West Nile virus and many other illnesses such as Japanese encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis.

They’re typically found in tropical and temperate regions including Asia, Africa and North America.

Roxanne Connelly, a medical entomologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told NBC News it is “not a good sign.”

"We're losing some of our tools that we normally rely on to control infected mosquitoes,” she said.

As to why they’re growing resistant? Evolution might be playing a role.

Sadie Ryan, Ph.D., an assistant professor for medical geography at University of Florida, told Vox, that insecticides, especially those used in agricultural settings, often hit some mosquitoes “off-target.”

In other words, the chemical exposure isn’t strong enough to kill them. This can cause those mosquitoes to evolve, breed and eventually develop higher resistance to the same chemicals.

Despite the concerning news about insecticides, the CDC’s findings from the Colorado lab experiments also show that the bug sprays people typically use on hikes or other outdoor activities continue to work well as a repellent.

For most people, the bite from Culex mosquitoes doesn’t cause any reaction. But one in five people infected with the West Nile virus usually develop mild symptoms such as a fever, body aches, diarrhea, and rash.

A small portion of people might develop severe illness. They may have inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, experience vision loss, or numbness among other serious life-threatening symptoms that require medical attention.

The West Nile virus usually peaks in August and September, but so far in 2023, there have been 69 reported cases across the U.S. As mosquitoes become more resistant, experts are concerned about the noticeable swell in the population of the bugs.

Research shows climate change, along with rising heat and humidity coupled with heavy rains or storms create the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes to thrive, especially in stagnant water pools.

West Nile virus is also linked with droughts. That’s because mosquitoes are more likely to come in close contact with virus-carrying birds and other animals.

The uptick in mosquito numbers means the odds of being bitten by an infected bug is higher. Besides West Nile virus, there have been reports of other mosquito-borne illnesses.

In Michigan, two residents tested positive for the rare but emerging Jamestown Canyon virus. Like West Nile virus, Jamestown Canyon virus is asymptomatic in most cases, but severe cases can be fatal and require hospitalization.

Earlier this year, the U.S. recorded locally acquired cases of malaria in Texas and Florida, the first such cases in 20 years.