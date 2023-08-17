As Ivermectin Talk Resurfaces, FDA Issues New Reminders for COVID

Remember when social media users without medical degrees touted ivermectin as a miracle cure for COVID-19 without any scientific evidence? According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), they’re back.

The FDA took to social media August 16 to remind people that the use of ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID is not authorized.

“We’ve seen lots of chatter about ivermectin in the last week. Some of what you’re seeing in videos and social media posts isn’t true,” the Instagram post reads. The FDA then provided bullet points on why they do not advise people to self-prescribe themselves the drug.

Ivermectin is a drug that is used in both humans and animals. In humans, it is most commonly used to treat infections caused by parasitic worms, but can also be prescribed in topical (applied onto skin) forms to treat things like lice, scabies and rosacea.

In animals, the drug is used to treat and prevent heart worms and other parasites.

At the height of COVID, social media platforms ran wild with claims that ivermectin from the local co-op could cure and prevent the virus. People shared videos of themselves taking the medication, later returning with a follow-up video claiming to have been remedied of their respiratory symptoms while promoting a pill more common to pets than people.

Multiple clinical studies have debunked the hype behind the drug, some of them even revealing that certain placebos — yes, including sugar pills — are more effective in treating COVID symptoms than ivermectin. Basically, it’s more beneficial to do nothing about COVID than it is to self-medicate with an off-label drug.

And yet, the hype continues. Although ivermectin, along with a slew of other alternative COVID treatments, has been clinically proven to provide no benefits to individuals who have contracted the virus, talk of the treatment has returned alongside recent spikes in COVID hospitalizations.

This week, a handful of social media users took to platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to lend their support for Ivermectin as a remedy for COVID. At least one commenter claimed that the government “lied about COVID and Ivermectin,” while others said that organizations like the FDA had “vilified” the drug. Some users even went as far as saying that the FDA had just approved the use of Ivermectin for COVID.

This prompted the FDA to address the false claims and remind folks that the medication is not approved for the treatment of COVID, nor has it been proven to be safe in patients with the virus. The agency went on to say that healthcare providers may occasionally prescribe medications off-label when they feel it will benefit their patients, but that those decisions should be determined by a medical provider.

Currently, the FDA has authorized the following medications for the treatment of COVID:

Antiviral intravenous drug remdesivir

Immune modulators Olumiant (baricitinib) and Actemra (tocilizumab)

Oral antiviral pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use)

Additionally, COVID vaccines have been proven to be effective in reducing the severity of the virus. Updated boosters that target variants that have been circulating as of late are expected to become available this fall.