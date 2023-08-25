The University of Arkansas is suffering an outbreak of E. coli, local officials report.

The northern Arkansas school, in Fayetteville, sent an alert to its 30,000 students on Wednesday, notifying them of the outbreak. It mentioned both cases and hospitalizations linked to the school but did not provide specific figures.

University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.

It told students that it is working with state officials to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent the spread of cases.

According to the CDC, about 48 million people die of foodborne illnesses yearly, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 get sick. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, and signs of dehydration. The state health department advises students to wash their hands and have good hygiene.

While most strains of the bacteria are harmless, some can cause serious infection. It is often found on food that is mishandled or prepared in unsanitary conditions. Sewage is also a common source of E. coli.