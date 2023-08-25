University of Arkansas Sends E. Coli Warning to 30,000 Students - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

University of Arkansas Sends E. Coli Warning to 30,000 Students

School officials have confirmed that some have been hospitalized because of the illness

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Old Main, University of ArkansasGetty Images

The University of Arkansas is suffering an outbreak of E. coli, local officials report.

The northern Arkansas school, in Fayetteville, sent an alert to its 30,000 students on Wednesday, notifying them of the outbreak. It mentioned both cases and hospitalizations linked to the school but did not provide specific figures.

University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.

It told students that it is working with state officials to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent the spread of cases.

According to the CDC, about 48 million people die of foodborne illnesses yearly, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 get sick. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, and signs of dehydration. The state health department advises students to wash their hands and have good hygiene. 

While most strains of the bacteria are harmless, some can cause serious infection. It is often found on food that is mishandled or prepared in unsanitary conditions. Sewage is also a common source of E. coli.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.