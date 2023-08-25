University of Arkansas Sends E. Coli Warning to 30,000 Students

The University of Arkansas is suffering an outbreak of E. coli, local officials report.
The northern Arkansas school, in Fayetteville, sent an alert to its 30,000 students on Wednesday, notifying them of the outbreak. It mentioned both cases and hospitalizations linked to the school but did not provide specific figures.
University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.
It told students that it is working with state officials to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent the spread of cases.
According to the CDC, about 48 million people die of foodborne illnesses yearly, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 get sick. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, and signs of dehydration. The state health department advises students to wash their hands and have good hygiene.
While most strains of the bacteria are harmless, some can cause serious infection. It is often found on food that is mishandled or prepared in unsanitary conditions. Sewage is also a common source of E. coli.
- E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Texas Public Pool Hospitalizes 4, Sickens 25
- CDC Isolates E. Coli Strain Linked to Leafy Greens That Made Over 100 Sick
- Schools Close Amid Water Contamination Warnings
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book Bans
- University Sends Warning to Students: Beware of ‘Aggressive Cow’ on Campus
- Arkansas Warns Schools Teaching AP African American Studies They Risk Breaking the Law
- COVID Deaths Climbing Fast, Up 21%Health
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- US Mental Health Spending Surged During COVID: StudyHealth
- China Won’t Require COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Travelers in a Milestone in Its ReopeningHealth
- Pigs are Key for Organ Transplants — But Why?Health
- Legionnaires’ Disease Traced to Two Hotels in the Las VegasNews
- Does Ashwagandha Help Improve Sleep, Weight Loss and Stress?Health
- Scientists Fully Sequence Y Chromosome for the First Time In Major Men’s Health BreakthroughHealth
- Nearly 200 People Treated for Rabies Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Bat SeasonHealth
- Wearing a Headband While Sleeping Can Detect Alzheimer’s Early: StudyHealth
- South Dakota Reports 21 Cases of West Nile VirusHealth
- The Race Ended, Then Came the Rashes and Pus-Filled BlistersHealth