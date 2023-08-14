Anti-Wrinkle Drug, Botox Competitor, Expands FDA Approval

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended approval for a drug many believe can knock Botox off its perch as the most popular shot to clear wrinkles.

Daxxify, developed by Revance Therapeutics, first received approval from the FDA last year as a neuromodulator. These are drugs that alter the way nerves communicate with one-another. In turn, it can lead to the relaxation of muscles. The relaxation of nerves around the muscles can smoothen out wrinkles, making them popular as beauty enhancers as well.

Before last year’s approval, the wrinkle clearing market was largely dominated by Botox, the well-known medication manufactured by Allergan. However, Daxxify may be able to out-compete it with its longer lasting effectiveness. Both are approved for cosmetic use across the face.

Revance, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is hopeful its new shot can compete and potentially unseat Botox as the injection of choice for people hoping to do away with wrinkles. In clinical trials, Daxxify showed effectiveness for 20 to 24 weeks, up to double the usual 12 weeks someone can expect to get out of their Botox injection.

AbbVie, Allergan’s parent company, reported $642 million in global revenue from Botox last year. Daxxify is expected to begin to eat into profits as it gains notoriety in the coming years. The injection raked in $22.6 million in revenue in Q2 of 2023. Revance is launching a “Break Up with Botox” campaign to push its drug to replace the incumbent that received approval in 2002.

The second FDA approval has allowed Reveron to enter a new market too. It was approved Monday to treat cervical dystonia, a rare condition that causes the muscles in the neck to involuntarily contract. This can be incredibly painful and cause the head to suddenly shift to one side. Around 60,000 people in the United States experience the condition.

“We are very pleased to see the expansion of the Daxxify label to include our first therapeutic indication, unlocking a new market opportunity,” Mark Foley, CEO of Revance, said in a statement. “DAXXIFY’s differentiated efficacy, duration and safety profile can help physicians deliver long-lasting symptom relief to patients suffering from cervical dystonia, while also helping payers address the total cost of care for this population.”