America’s Fastest Growing Nightmares? Climate Change, Natural Disasters

Global warming and environmental concerns are impacting our dreams, according to new poll

Published |Updated
Rina Raphael
Researchers discovered that over a third of Americans dreamed about climate change.Adastra/Getty Images; Kilito Chan/Getty Images

Falling, teeth falling out or being chased generally top the list of Americans’ most common nightmares. But now there’s a new snooze stress contender: climate change.

The earth’s peril is increasingly showing up in our nation’s dreams, according to a recent Harris Poll survey in partnership with TIME. In a survey of more than 1,000 Americans this past June, researchers discovered over a third dreamed about climate change at least once in their lives.

“Now and then, society collectively experiences moments to such an acute degree that it changes our dreams,” TIME and the Harris Poll said in a statement. “The pandemic certainly did this, as have the world wars and 9/11. The question is whether enough people are feeling climate change acutely enough that it is systemically infiltrating our dreams at a population level — and our surveys seem to show that it's starting too.”

Just over one third of people who dreamed about climate change said the visions came with feelings of stress and fear.

But while Americans are tossing and turning over environmental concerns, some groups are harder hit than others. Younger Americans are more likely to be impacted: 57% of Gen Z and Millennials dreamed about climate change in comparison to 35% of Gen Xers. Only 14% of Boomers reported such dreams.

Half of all people of color, meanwhile, reported dreaming about climate change at least once in their lives, compared to 28% of white Americans.

In addition, political affiliation also had an effect: Those who self-identified as conservatives dreamed less about climate change than those who said they were liberal (24% vs. 48%).

As for how these nightmares manifest, people are predominantly dreaming about extreme weather or natural disasters, such as tornadoes or tsunamis. These are followed by mosquitoes and locusts as well as political leaders and laws. 

The survey also tracked how location factors into nightmares. Those in the Western states, which have experienced extreme heat waves, droughts and wildfires, were more likely to dream about climate (44%) versus a third of those living in the South, Northeast and Midwest. In fact, half of people living in Western areas reported dreams plagued by extreme weather. 

It should be noted that tracking dreams is rather difficult since many people forget or misremember the details of their dreams as soon as they wake up. 

“Studying dreams can be slippery,” the Harris Poll acknowledged.

Overall, pollsters and experts found that whatever is on Americans’ mind eventually makes their way into their dreams. “Climate change has woven itself into American dreaming quite clearly,” concluded the Harris Poll.

