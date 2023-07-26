Americans Care About Mental Health Apps, But Privacy? Less So

Americans are turning to apps to track and manage their health, but they might be sacrificing their privacy in exchange, a new survey found.

Cybersecurity company NordVPN surveyed nearly 13,000 adults from 13 countries, including the United States, to learn more about their health tech habits. Almost 50% of respondents reported using an app to track their health, including their workouts (25%), sleep (19%), hydration (17%) and nutrition (16%).

Globally, step-counters, calorie trackers, and mental health apps were the most popular apps. MyFitnessPal, a calorie tracker and fitness app, was the most popular health app for American participants.

However, when it comes to mental health apps, consumers might be ignoring a big issue. User experience, affordability (specifically, being free) and content topped users’ most important features lists, with privacy not of utmost concern. Only 19% of mental health app users said they had paid for an app.

Mental health app users are providing these services with extremely sensitive information: over 50% gave their health information.

“It seems that not many users have realized that when they’re using a ‘free’ service, they’re still paying — just not with money,” NordVPN said in a press statement.

NordVPN surveyed Americans about their health app habits. NordVPN

Mental health apps have surged in popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. But many Americans are still unaware that health platforms do not necessarily abide by HIPAA privacy regulations, which ensures protected health information. Their private stats, including symptoms, medication intake, or health habits, could potentially be used for other purposes or shared with third-parties, like advertisers. Information could also be subject to data breaches due to insufficient security measures.

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a statement emphasizing the importance of protecting consumers’ sensitive health information within mental health apps. However, apps are not forced to follow suggested recommendations.

This past May, the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization associated with Mozilla, analyzed 100 mental health apps. Researchers revealed that nearly 60% failed to protect user privacy and security. The report found that, “the worst offenders are still letting consumers down in scary ways, tracking and sharing their most intimate information and leaving them incredibly vulnerable.”

Likewise, a 2022 study of 578 mental health apps found that 44% shared personal health information with third parties.

Big mental health companies have come under more scrutiny. In 2022, senators urged therapy platforms like TalkSpace to better protect patient data privacy. TalkSpace suffered a data breach and reportedly mined patients’ private therapy conversations in 2020.

“We have long been concerned about the misuse of personal data by Big Tech companies and unscrupulous data brokers, especially for the purpose of microtargeting vulnerable populations,” senator Ron Wyden, D-OR, and fellow senators, including Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote in an open letter.

Earlier this year, therapy platform BetterHelp reached a settlement with FTC over allegations the company inappropriately shared private patient data with third parties such as Facebook and Pinterest for marketing purposes.

NordVPN shared noted strategies for consumers to better protect themselves. This included limiting how much information you give to a health app, using features that block third-party trackers, and researching the reputation of apps you use.