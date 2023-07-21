Alzheimer’s Breakthroughs Presented at 2023 Conference

The Alzheimer’s Association wrapped up its annual 2023 conference in Amsterdam this weekend, where some of the world’s leading experts on the devastating disease shared their newest research.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that has puzzled experts — they still debate what causes it and how doctors should treat it. However, the illness affects 6.7 million Americans over 65 and is the seventh leading cause of death in America – making it a priority for researchers.

New findings revealed at the conference in the Netherlands include new population data in the U.S., more insight into early signs of the disease and a potentially groundbreaking new drug for treating it.

Here are some of the most important updates from the Alzheimer's Association International Conference:

The Southeast and East Coast carry the highest Alzheimer’s burden

In research presented Monday by a team from Rush University, in Chicago, scientists determined America’s Alzheimer’s hotspots.

In four counties, more than 16% of residents 65 and older are suffering from the disease, they found. The leaders were Miami-Dade County, in Florida, and Baltimore County, Maryland (rate of 16.6% each). They were followed by Bronx County, New York (16.1%) and Prince George’s County, Maryland (16.1%).

All of the top eight counties in Alzheimer’s burden are on the east coast or are in the U.S. southeast.

“This information, in addition to raising awareness of the Alzheimer’s crisis in specific communities, may help public health programs better allocate funding, staffing and other resources for caring for people with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” Kumar Rajan Ph.D., who led the research, said in a statement.

Links established between constipation, hearing aids and Alzheimer’s

Researchers also found health factors with surprising links to Alzheimer’s.

In a study presented Tuesday, researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, found that providing a hearing aid to people with mild to moderate hearing loss could help stave off cognitive decline.

Patients between ages 70 and 84 who used a hearing aid experienced cognitive decline 48 percent slower than peers who did not use the device.

On the other hand, a person’s bowel movement could signal issues in their brain. Researchers from the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases, who presented findings Wednesday, found a link between constipation and cognitive decline.

They found that people who had three days between their poops on average were 73% more likely to experience cognitive decline than those who used the bathroom once daily. Their brain had also experienced an additional three years of aging compared to peers.

“Our body systems are all interconnected,” Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement. “When one system is malfunctioning, it impacts other systems. When that dysfunction isn’t addressed, it can create a waterfall of consequences for the rest of the body.”

A more efficient test for the disease

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s is a challenge and limited tests are currently available to doctors. However, Swedish scientists may have developed a finger prick test that can find the disease.

A groundbreaking new treatment

Perhaps the most exciting revelation from the conference came from Eli Lilly on Monday. The American pharmaceutical company revealed phase 3 trials results of its Alzheimer’s candidate donanemab, finding it could slow progression of the disease 35%.

