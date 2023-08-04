TikTok Star Alix Earle Shares Struggle with Severe Adult Acne: ‘It’s Not Easy’

Alix Earle is the "It Girl" of TikTok. Over the past year, she’s amassed 5.6 million followers on the social media platform, starred in major brand campaigns, and posed on red carpets like the "Barbie" world premiere.

By all accounts, Earle is the picture of 2023 beauty standards, but she’s also demonstrating that not everything shown online is as picture-perfect as it seems.

The 22-year-old influencer posted her acne experiences prior to gaining massive fame online but now she’s aiming to reignite the conversation. In a video posted Thursday, Earle shared photos from last year of cystic acne covering her face, temples and neck.

“Sharing these photos is not easy, but the amount of support I’ve gotten from you guys means the world,” Earle said. “Acne is normal.”

“I tried every prescription, every skincare product, and the only thing I could get to clear my skin was Accutane,” Earle said, noting in the video caption that her endorsement of the acne treatment medication was “#notapaidpromotion.”

She also shared the side effects she experienced when using the medication: dry lips, hair thinning, mood swings and sensitivities to sun and alcohol.

“What scared me the most when I started to post my acne online was, like, boys,” she said in a follow-up video. “Because you’re like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to think I’m gross. They’re not going to like me.’ Last year when I started posting my acne, I did not have a huge following so it was super scary, but last year in the middle of everything, I still got a boyfriend. … You’re still gonna get someone to like you. Your skin does not define your beauty.”

While acne in adolescents is mainly caused by genetics, hormonal fluctuations, hygiene or dietary choices, adult acne is “generally hormonal in nature,” dermatologist and Spectrum Skin and Laser founder Jeremy Bauer, M.D. told The Messenger.

The hashtag #adultacne has more than 200 million views on TikTok. And in the dermatology industry, some doctors report seeing a rise in adult acne.

One study published last year in the International Journal of Dermatology reported a 10% increase in adult acne in women over the past 10 years. Roughly half of women in their 20s, a third of women in their 30s and a quarter of women in their 40s experience active breakouts, according to a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

But despite the prevalence of adult acne, many adults still feel a stigma.

“Besides being physically uncomfortable, adult acne is a significant source of embarrassment for patients,” said Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “If you are suffering, it is important to know that you are not alone and there are effective treatments.”

“Adult acne is extremely common and every day in my clinic I see female patients who have never struggled with acne in their life coming in with painful, cystic acne lesions in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and even 50s,” dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D., told The Messenger via email. She added that it’s important to see a board-certified dermatologist in these cases.

Experts say those on social media like Earle who share their experiences with acne help bring more awareness to the issue, which in turn destigmatizes it.

The comments on Earles’ most recent TikTok video were full of viewers praising the influencer for her candor.

“Thank you for being so vulnerable. It helps me be so much more comfortable with myself,” one wrote. “Thank you for showing what real skin can look like,” another posted. “It really helps a lot to feel less alone,” another added.