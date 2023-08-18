Gen Z, Millennials Increasingly Believe Alcohol is Unhealthy

A growing number of Americans believe that moderate drinking is bad for your health, according to a new poll.

Half of the more than 1,000 Americans surveyed in the Gallup poll, released Thursday, still believe that having one or two drinks daily makes no difference in a person’s health. But 39% agreed that moderate alcohol consumption was unhealthy — the most since Gallup began conducting surveys on the topic in 2001 and a sharp uptick since its last poll in 2018, when only 28% shared the same belief.

“While the five-year time span since the prior reading is too long to attribute the change to any specific event, it comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its dietary guidelines for alcohol intake, and the World Health Organization (WHO) published research showing that no level of alcohol is safe for one’s health,” reads the analysis from Gallup. “Previous medical research had presented mixed guidance on whether moderate drinking might improve certain outcomes.”

Young people are leading the pack. The 18- to 34-year-old group showed the largest spike in those who believe drinking in moderation is bad for your health: More than half agree. Those ages 35-54 were next with two in five agreeing, and among those 55 and older, the number drops to only a third.

Though this survey does not split participants evenly among generations, overall adult Gen Z-ers and younger millennials are nearly twice as likely as Boomers and the Silent Generation to find moderate drinking unhealthy.

Gallup notes that the increasing popularity of the “mocktail” industry may have something to do with this, or at least offer insight into what younger people are turning to instead. Last year, non-alcoholic products saw a 19% increase in sales, while alcohol sales decreased by almost 7%, according to Nielsen data.

Forty percent of Americans believe marijuana is not too harmful or not harmful at all. Getty Images

Compared to other popular substances, most Americans see alcohol as less harmful than tobacco, but more harmful than marijuana, according to the poll.

Three-quarters of Americans view cigarettes as very harmful, while half hold the same opinions about E-cigarettes, a third for alcohol, and a fourth for marijuana. Forty percent of Americans believe marijuana is not too harmful or not harmful at all.

A separate Gallup survey last week found that half of Americans say they have tried marijuana at some point in their lives — a small increase from recent years, but still an all-time high since the survey began in 1969. But less than a fifth of those people currently smoke marijuana.