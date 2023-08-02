AI Tool Detects Breast Cancer More Efficiently Than Doctors: Study

Artificial intelligence can play a critical role in detecting breast cancer, a study suggests.

Research published Tuesday in the Lancet Oncology suggests AI has found more breast cancers than seasoned physicians, while also lowering the time doctors spent reading mammograms by 44%.

The study gathered data from more than 80,000 women between the ages 40-80 years old and examined those who had mammograms in Sweden between April 2021 and July 2022. Half of women had their mammogram results analyzed by a human doctors while others were scanned by AI.

The AI was 20% more likely to detect cancer than a human radiologist, and did not have any false positives.

Researchers hope that AI could assist in cancer screening, and save physicians time by identifying high risk patients for them.

“AI-supported mammography screening resulted in a similar cancer detection rate compared with standard double reading, with a substantially lower screen-reading workload, indicating that the use of AI in mammography screening is safe,” they wrote in the study.

A doctor seen running a CT scan of a patient Getty Images

It could come as a boon during a time where the United States suffers a massive shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas and those primarily lived in by people in poverty and people of color.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a pivotal role in ultrasounds. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Sonio's new AI software that claims to improve the quality of fetal ultrasounds.

"Our goal is to transform prenatal care by providing a reliable tool that ensures better health outcomes for both mothers and babies," Sonio's CEO and co-founder, Cecile Brosset, said in a statement in a company press release.

The product lets medical providers quickly detect heart and brain structures and other critical fetal images.