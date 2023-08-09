AI Can Find Cancer’s Origin: Study

Researchers have used machine learning to identify where mysterious cancers may have originated from the human body.

Of all cancers diagnosed in the United States, the American Cancer Institute estimates that doctors cannot tell where they originated from in 2% of cases.

This is a problem because not only do these kinds of cancers, called cancer of unknown primary or CUP, tend to be aggressive and spread through the body quickly, but it also makes it difficult for doctors to decide on which course of treatment is best since many therapies are specific to a type of cancer. In turn, this can lower the odds of successful treatment. Thus, survival rates of these cancers range from 6 to 16 months.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed a machine learning program, called OncoNPC, to analyze genes from a collection of tumors to determine where the cancer originated. The results, published in the journal Nature Medicine, showed that out of a dataset from 971 tumors, OncoNPC determined the type of cancer in about 41% of tumors with high confidence.

In a group of 158 patients with CUP, the patients who received treatment that was consistent with the type of cancer that OncoNPC identified had significantly better outcomes than patients who did not, indicating that the machine learning system’s predictions were correct.

Doctors were able to correctly identify the right treatment for 20 patients using standard methods. However, using OncoNPC they were able to identify the correct treatment for 24 patients – increasing the number of people who could have received the correct medication 2.2-fold.

“That was the most important finding in our paper, that this model could be potentially used to aid treatment decisions, guiding doctors toward personalized treatments for patients with cancers of unknown primary origin,” Intae Moon, a researcher at MIT and the lead author of the study, said in the press release.

Alexander Gusev, M.D.,the senior author of the paper, said that this statistic “potentially makes these findings more clinically actionable because we’re not requiring a new drug to be approved. What we’re saying is that this population can now be eligible for precision treatments that already exist.”

In the future, the researchers hope to develop a model that not only predicts cancer types but also the best kinds of treatments for them based on genetic sequencing data, patients’ pathology images, clinical notes, and physiological observations.