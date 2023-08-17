After Disasters, Survivors Deal With ‘Neglected’ Mental Health Impact for Years

As residents of Lahaina, Maui begin to sift through the wreckage left behind by wildfires that devastated the area, some are ready to look forward, but for many of the island’s residents that could involve healing wounds that cannot be seen.

Natural disasters damage more than property — they can take a serious toll on the mental health of those affected by them.

Wavering mental health in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophic event is not at the top of any list of acute concerns, but it is something that could prove consequential in the future. Some experts have described the long-term impact on the mental health of those who have endured a natural disaster as a “neglected area” of concern.

In a 2019 paper in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, experts noted that the acute mental instability caused by natural disasters could be a precursor to long-term mental health issues like anxiety, depression, sleep disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). And in severe cases, it could increase suicidal ideation in survivors.

“Generally, the disasters are measured by the cost of social and economic damage, but there is no comparison to the emotional sufferings a person undergoes post-disaster,” the authors wrote.

Natural Disasters Have Become More Common. So Have Mental Health Issues Related to Them

Consider the impact of previous natural disasters in the United States, for example.

A survey distributed to survivors of Hurricane Katrina found that instances of serious mental health illness doubled in the aftermath of the storm.

Likewise, a similar survey of residents of Long Island, Queens and Staten Island completed after Superstorm Sandy found that rates of depression, anxiety and PTSD rose significantly among the group.

These issues were especially prevalent among those who were most impacted by the storm — the ones who experienced loss of property, death of a loved one and economic loss — even after researchers controlled for factors like pre-existing mental health disorders.

Survivors of natural disasters are left to cope with the loss of housing, material possessions, jobs and even life in some cases. This creates feelings of insecurity and helplessness in the short-term and can lead to more serious mental health disorders and high-risk coping mechanisms, like resorting to drugs and alcohol, in the long-term.

Although these struggles can affect anyone who has survived a natural disaster, some people are more susceptible to them. This is especially true among individuals who were dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse prior to a catastrophic event, as major events can exacerbate pre-existing issues, according to the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

Children are also more likely to be vulnerable to the ramifications of disaster-related stress, as they have little to no control over their environments and depend on their caregivers, who are also enduring disaster-related trauma, to feel safe and secure.

“Disruptions in routine, separation from caregivers as a result of evacuations or displacement, and parental stress after a disaster all contribute to children’s distress,” the APA says.

Women, who are often designated as caregivers, and elderly individuals who are dependent on others for their everyday needs face heightened stress during and after natural disasters as well.

Displacement can create issues with getting timely medical care and could potentially cause a person to go for prolonged periods of time without things like routine prescriptions, depending on the severity of the situation and what resources are immediately available to them. This could lead to both physical and emotional distress.

A Complex Issue for First Responders

And then there are the emergency first responders — the people who run into the fire instead of away from it. First responders are among the earliest people to arrive and provide life-saving assistance during an emergency, but their actions can come at an emotional expense.

The APA labels first responders as a group of people who are highly susceptible to mental health issues both in the short-term and long-term.

In fact, it is estimated that up to 30% of first responders will develop a behavioral health condition such as depression or PTSD at some point, according to data shared by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

First responders are sometimes both the heroes and survivors of natural disasters. In an August 8 news conference, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen informed reporters that 25 of the area’s firefighters lost their homes in the blaze. Not only are those individuals taking on the emotional burden of assisting with rescue and recovery efforts, some of them are tasked with rebuilding their own lives, too.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides disaster resources for families affected by natural disasters, as well as disaster training programs and crisis counseling for first responders and medical facilities.

On August 16, FEMA announced the opening of its first disaster recovery center in Maui. The center will be open seven days a week to assist those affected by the wildfire.

Outside of addressing immediate needs, like shelter and food, in the initial aftermath of events like those that are still unfolding in Lahaina, SAMHSA notes that there “is not right or wrong way to feel.”

In addition to encouraging survivors and their families to talk about the trauma that they’ve endured, SAMHSA also recommends establishing any semblance of a routine, limiting consumption of news related to the tragedy and avoiding making any major life decisions in immediately after living through a natural disaster.

Likewise, there is no right or wrong way to cope with such events, but there are ample resources available to help those affected along the way.

In Maui, there are already boots on the ground to provide emotional support to individuals affected by the fires. In an interview with CBS, John Oliver, of Hawaii Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration, said that they have been sending out teams every day who are going door-to-door to check on residents.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the wildfires, or you're looking to help those in Maui, go to Maui United Way or Hawai'i Red Cross.