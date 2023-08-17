Rare Tick-Borne Illness Kills Rhode Island Woman - The Messenger
Rare Tick-Borne Illness Kills Rhode Island Woman

Cases of the deadly Powassan disease are becoming more common, CDC warns

Merdie Nzanga
Blacklegged TickSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A woman has died from a rare, highly deadly, tick-borne illness that officials are warning will become more common.

A Rhode Island woman over the age of 80 died of Powassan disease in July, the state's health department confirmed Tuesday. She suffered neurological symptoms before her death.

Powassan disease, a tick-borne illness, is primarily prevalent in the Northeastern United States, Canada, and the Great Lakes regions of the United States.

Powassan disease is rare, but the number of people contracting the disease has increased in recent years. Officials have confirmed 239 cases of Powassan disease from 2013 to 2022. 

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns: “Powassan cases are rare but the reported number of cases have increased in recent years. All residents of and visitors to areas where Powassan virus activity has been identified are at risk of infection. People who engage in outdoor work and recreational activities in endemic areas are at increased risk of infection.”

The CDC has recorded 11 cases of the disease so far this year. Nearly all fall within the Northeast, where it is most often found. However, one illness was reported in Minnesota’s Pine County. Between 10% and 15% of cases are fatal, experts warn.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, and weakness, the CDC says.About half of the people who live through the disease experience  healthcare issues such as severe headaches, loss of muscle mass strengths and memory loss. 

The disease has no cure, and no vaccine but individuals can rest, drink fluids, and take over-the-counter medications. 

Those with severe disease are advised to seek medical attention, the health department said.

Rhode Islanders are also being cautioned against staying in wooded areas with grass and leaves, as that can lead to contracting the disease. If they have been in wooded areas with grass and leaves, they must immediately shower afterwards.

