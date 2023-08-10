A Vaccine Against This Virus Could Potentially Stop MS In Its Tracks

A new vaccine shows promise in protecting against Epstein-Barr virus, an illness that is frequently linked to multiple sclerosis, according to a new study.

Research published Tuesday in Nature reports that a vaccine against Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) that was tested on mice has shown promising results that could help your body dodge the virus while also providing “protection against EBV infection and the development of EBV-associated diseases,” including multiple sclerosis (MS) and certain cancers, like Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“We think that in susceptible individuals, EBV-infected B cells travel to the brain and cause inflammation and damage,” lead author Rajiv Khanna, Ph.D., a senior scientist and founding coordinator of QIMR Berghofer’s Centre for Immunotherapy and Vaccine Development, said in a statement. “If we can prevent this at an early stage of infection then the infected B cells can’t go on to cause the development of secondary disease like MS.”

EBV is a common virus that infects around 95% of people worldwide, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). A member of the herpes family of viruses, EBV usually causes mild symptoms and will often lay dormant inside a person’s body for years. In some individuals, it can be triggered by stress or a weakened immune system and reactivate.

While scientists have long suspected the connection between EBV and multiple sclerosis, a landmark study published last year made the connection even more clear.

With this latest vaccine development, scientists might be closer than ever to finding a solution to possibly curb MS.

Unlike several other vaccines being tested for EBV, experts from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute tested a cutting-edge vaccine on mice to treat and fend off EBV both when it’s hiding inside your body or after it causes infections like mono.

The researchers explained that EBV, when it’s latent, hides inside B-cells, a type of immune cell, "turning them into tiny virus factories ready to divide and spread whenever our immune defenses are down.” The vaccine that’s being tested on mice by the researchers induces a Killer T-cells response — a type of immune cell that destroys cells infected with the virus — and nips the hidden EBV virus in the bud during the early stages of the infection.

The same mechanism could someday also target the root cause of MS before an EBV virus-infected immune cell has the opportunity to trigger MS in the brain.

The vaccine has also been found to work in people after they develop an EBV-related condition. In addition to this, the study on mice also found that the vaccine-related immune response was able to stop or significantly slow the growth of lymphoma tumor cells in the lab.

While research is ongoing and it’s still in the early stages, the researchers are optimistic.

“This will be beneficial in potentially providing protection against EBV-infection and the development of EBV-associated diseases,” Peter DeMuth, study co-author and chief scientific officer at Elicio Therapeutics, said in a statement.

Multiple sclerosis is the most common disabling neurological disorder of young adults, according to the NIH. An estimated 2.8 million people live with MS globally. Recent research has also shown promise for treating MS using specialized probiotics.