A striking number of middle-aged and elderly Americans are lonely, according to a new survey.

The survey, published Thursday by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), found that 32% of Americans over 50 said they "often or always" feel lonely or isolated. Younger members were more lonely, with 38% of those in the 50 to 64 age group saying such.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that experiencing loneliness and isolation at an older age can lead to serious health issues. People 50 and older who feel lonely or sad can be at high risk of death—social isolation dementia in older people by 50%, according to the CDC.

“Social isolation significantly increased a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity,” the CDC writes.

According to consumer affairs, loneliness can also increase the risk of stroke by 32%, mental health disorders by 26%, and premature risk of death by 26%.

“People generally are social by nature, and high-quality social relationships can help them live longer, healthier lives. Health care systems are an important, yet underused, partner in identifying loneliness and preventing medical conditions associated with loneliness,” CDC continues on its website.