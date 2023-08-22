Blood Test Can Find Heart, Kidney, Risk in Diabetes Patients: Study

A simple blood test could tell diabetes sufferers if they are at risk of developing heart or kidney disease, according to a new study.

Blood tests may indicate heart disease and kidney disease in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, both in the Boston area, identified biomarkers that could indicate a person’s likelihood of later developing the potentially devastating diseases.

For their study, published Tuesday in the American Heart Association's flagship journal, Circulation, blood samples from 2,627 people who had both type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Increased levels of the four biomarkers were detected in this population.

The National Institute of Health describes a biomarker as "an objective measure" that detects what is happening in a cell or an organism at any given moment." Biomarkers can show early warning systems for people's health.

They also found that people who used the type 2 diabetes medication canagliflozin had lower levels of these indicators than their peers.



“Treatment with canagliflozin, a sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor, lowered biomarker levels and reduced the risk of hospitalization for heart failure and other heart complications in people at the highest risk,” James Janizzi, M.D., lead author of the study and Harvard cardiologist, said.

The researchers also looked at different levels of kidney issues and the risks of death caused by kidney or cardiovascular disease.

Patients were divided into low, medium, and high-risk sections based on biomarker indicators. Those with the highest risk showed a significantly higher rate of kidney failure and cardiovascular disease during the three years of the study.

“High levels of certain biomarkers are indicators of heart and kidney complications and may help predict future risk of disease progression,” Dr. Januzzi said.

The research found that a high concentration of every biomarker at the start of the study strongly projected how serious the study takers' heart and kidney issues were.

The study also found four biomarkers of people who took canagliflozin were smaller after the one-year and three-year time frame from those who took a placebo .After a year, biomarkers in participants who took canagliflozin increased from three to 10%, in contrast to a six to 29% rise in those who took placebo.