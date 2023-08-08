A Nasal Spray That Can Treat Social Anxiety? One Is In the Works

A fast-acting nasal spray recently shown to effectively treat social anxiety could offer much-needed relief to the millions of Americans suffering from the disorder.

Vistagen, a San Francisco, California-based biopharmaceutical company, shared positive phase 3 trial results for fasedienol – a nasal spray intended to ease social anxiety.

Fasedienol is a low-dose, rapid-onset investigational nasal spray that activates a series of receptors in the nose that then travel to the amygdala, a part of the brain with known associations with anxiety and other mood disorders.

Unlike other medications that treat anxiety and depression, fasedienol is effective without systemic uptake, meaning that you do not have to take it every day for a certain amount of time before you begin to feel its effects.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), social anxiety disorder (SAD) affects approximately 15 million, or 7.1%, of Americans. The NIMH defines social anxiety as “persistent fear of one or more social or performance situations in which the person is exposed to unfamiliar people or to possible scrutiny by others.”

For some, SAD can be severe enough that it impacts their personal relationships, career and overall health.

Treatment for SAD ranges; it can include medications, such as antidepressants and sedatives, and cognitive behavioral therapy. It is considered highly treatable, but not everyone responds positively to standard treatments, which has prompted experts to explore additional methods.

In clinical trials, the nasal spray was tested in a group of people clinically diagnosed with SAD who completed a public speaking challenge.

Researchers analyzed the spray’s effectiveness by comparing the group of people who were given fasedienol to a group who was unknowingly given a placebo (a medication commonly used in clinical trials that has no therapeutic value).

Through this, experts observed a significant difference in clinician-assessed anxiety scores and self-reported improvements between the groups.

When examined by researchers, people who were given fasedienol showed less distress during the challenge. Furthermore, approximately 40% reported feeling “very much less anxious” or “much less anxious” when using the nasal spray, while just under 20% of people given the placebo reported similar positive responses.

What’s more, there were no serious or severe adverse events reported in the trial, and the spray was well-tolerated.

Shawn Singh, chief executive officer of Vistagen, commented on the trial’s results in a prepared release on Monday, stating that the company was “thrilled” with the findings.

“As a new class of medicines, our pherine nasal spray pipeline holds the potential to transform the treatment landscape across numerous therapeutic areas,” Singh said. “At the head of that class, fasedienol’s potential, as demonstrated in this Phase 3 trial, sets the stage for the first fundamentally new class of medicine for individuals living with SAD in more than 20 years.”

The trial has ended but its results are continuing to be assessed; Vistagen has plans to eventually present the results at future scientific meetings.