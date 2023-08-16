A Morning Jog Can Reduce Risk of These Nine Cancers: Study  - The Messenger
A Morning Jog Can Reduce Risk of These Nine Cancers: Study 

Physically fit participants lowered their risks of cancer by up to 42%

Merdie Nzanga
Marin Tomas/Getty Images

Being in good shape can slash a person’s risk of developing multiple deadly cancers, a study suggests.

Research published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that young men who regularly perform cardio exercises such as running, swimming or biking can decrease the likelihood of developing cancers of the lungs, neck and other parts of the body.  

Researchers gathered data from Sweden, where young men were required to take a military fitness test at age 18, until 2010 when rules were changed. The test included riding a bike at low resistance, before slowly increasing intensity until the riders could not continue.

The 1 million men whose data was gathered for the study were split into three tiers based on their achievement in that study. They were then followed for around 33 years to determine their likelihood of developing cancer.

According to the study, the young men with higher fitness levels had a 19% lower risk of head and neck cancer than those with lower exercise levels. 

Lung cancer risk was also 42% lower for men in the best shape.

Other cancers that decreased in risk with better fitness levels included a 20% drop in the likelihood of kidney, stomach and colon cancer, along with a 40% drop among cancers of the liver, bile ducts, esophagus and gallbladder.

Despite the long-known link between cancer rates and poor physical fitness, only one-third of Americans are meeting the national guidelines to stay fit. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only twenty-eight percent of Americans are physically healthy. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends adults spend at least 150 minutes per week exercising through lifting weights, muscle building, and aerobics.

