A Lyme Disease Vaccine Is on the Horizon — but How Far Off? - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

A Lyme Disease Vaccine Is on the Horizon — but How Far Off?

Pfizer and Moderna are each developing a version. Who will be first?

Published |Updated
Sheila Baylis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pramote Polyamate/Getty Images

Since lyme disease was first identified in the 1970s, cases have shot up considerably. The latest data studied by the CDC shows that somewhere between 300,00-476,000 Americans get lyme disease each year from infected blacklegged ticks.

These huge numbers have made drugmakers take notice, and both Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines in the works. Pfizer is in Phase III trials, or the final phase before seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, though the shot is not likely to be available to consumers until 2026.

Moderna has two lyme disease vaccine candidates, and both use the mRNA technology that was developed for its COVID-19 vaccine. There is not yet a projected date for when the Moderna version will be available.

Likewise, there’s no info at this time about recommendations for who would be able to get the vaccine or how long the shot would last.

About 25 years ago, a lyme disease vaccine was approved, but after a few short years, it was pulled off the market. The previous vaccine, called Lymerix, got approval in 1998, but was discontinued in 2002, due to poor sales and concerns about side effects. 

“It was a good vaccine,” Anne R. Bass, M.D., Attending Physician in the Division of Rheumatology at Hospital for Special Surgery and a Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, tells The Messenger.

“There were questions about whether it was associated with the development of rheumatoid arthritis, but they were really theoretical concerns,” Dr. Bass says.

Read More

“[The vaccine] had a very interesting mechanism of action,” she adds. “The way it worked was that it killed the bacteria off inside the tick before it became infectious.”

The Pfizer shot works similarly, by neutralizing the tick bacteria before it gets into the human bloodstream, but it is more finely tuned, according to Bloomberg News. 

But until the new vaccines are approved, people who live in areas where blacklegged ticks are active should follow the current protocol: perform daily tick checks, put tick repellent on clothes and shoes, treat backyards with insecticides that kill ticks and be cautious of your pet bringing ticks inside.

If you do get a tick bite, use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal tool to pull out the entire tick. Make sure the entire head is removed. 

If the tick hasn’t been embedded for 24 hours, there’s probably nothing to worry about, Dr. Bass says. The tick has to have been feeding for long enough to transmit bacteria. “So if you have a tick that's on you, but it's not engorged with blood, then the likelihood of transmission [of disease] is practically zero,” she says.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.