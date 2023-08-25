A Lyme Disease Vaccine Is on the Horizon — but How Far Off?

Since lyme disease was first identified in the 1970s, cases have shot up considerably. The latest data studied by the CDC shows that somewhere between 300,00-476,000 Americans get lyme disease each year from infected blacklegged ticks.

These huge numbers have made drugmakers take notice, and both Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines in the works. Pfizer is in Phase III trials, or the final phase before seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, though the shot is not likely to be available to consumers until 2026.

Moderna has two lyme disease vaccine candidates, and both use the mRNA technology that was developed for its COVID-19 vaccine. There is not yet a projected date for when the Moderna version will be available.

Likewise, there’s no info at this time about recommendations for who would be able to get the vaccine or how long the shot would last.

About 25 years ago, a lyme disease vaccine was approved, but after a few short years, it was pulled off the market. The previous vaccine, called Lymerix, got approval in 1998, but was discontinued in 2002, due to poor sales and concerns about side effects.

“It was a good vaccine,” Anne R. Bass, M.D., Attending Physician in the Division of Rheumatology at Hospital for Special Surgery and a Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, tells The Messenger.

“There were questions about whether it was associated with the development of rheumatoid arthritis, but they were really theoretical concerns,” Dr. Bass says.

“[The vaccine] had a very interesting mechanism of action,” she adds. “The way it worked was that it killed the bacteria off inside the tick before it became infectious.”

The Pfizer shot works similarly, by neutralizing the tick bacteria before it gets into the human bloodstream, but it is more finely tuned, according to Bloomberg News.

But until the new vaccines are approved, people who live in areas where blacklegged ticks are active should follow the current protocol: perform daily tick checks, put tick repellent on clothes and shoes, treat backyards with insecticides that kill ticks and be cautious of your pet bringing ticks inside.

If you do get a tick bite, use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal tool to pull out the entire tick. Make sure the entire head is removed.

If the tick hasn’t been embedded for 24 hours, there’s probably nothing to worry about, Dr. Bass says. The tick has to have been feeding for long enough to transmit bacteria. “So if you have a tick that's on you, but it's not engorged with blood, then the likelihood of transmission [of disease] is practically zero,” she says.